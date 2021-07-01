Fans and Lucy Lawless help pay stunt double Dayna Grant for an urgent operation

There are still good people in the world. The name Dayna Grant may not sound familiar to you, but she is a prolific stuntman who has worked in films such as’ Mad Max: Fury Road ‘and’ Snow White and the Huntsman ‘as a double for Charlize Theron, in’ Xena: Warrior Princess ‘and’ Ash vs Evil Dead ‘as Lucy Lawless’ double, and in movies like ‘Mulan’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

Grant recently had an accident on a shoot that has resulted in an aneurysm and neck pain that, according to doctors, would require an urgent operation. But his health insurance does not cover the surgery so he started a crowdfunding to help him pay for the operation., and it has been a success.

The goal was to achieve $ 60,000 and fans already have more than $ 90,000 accumulated. The campaign has had the very important help of Lucy Lawless, who has helped promote it on social networks and promised that she would match each donation until it reached the goal. “Thank you to all those beautiful people who are helping our friend have the emergency brain surgery she needs,” commented the actress, who praised Dayna Grant saying she “makes actresses look great on horseback or fighting.”

I’m at a total loss for words. Thank you all SO much for the incredible love and support ??????? # XenaLove @RealLucyLawless @robtapert @HudsonLeick @MeganHubbell pic.twitter.com/6BNO7xXRJa ? Dayna Grant (@Daynastunts) June 28, 2021

Speechless

Dayna Grant herself has sent a video to social networks thanking the fans through tears that she will be able to undergo the operation as soon as possible. “Thank you all very much. Thank you. I don’t know what else to say.” Crowdfunding has been updated with another message of thanks in which they state that Thanks to this money, in addition to the operation, he will be able to undergo rehabilitation and occupational therapy..