Fanny Lu: New Premiere – Music News

Fanny Lu is characterized by being a talented singer who not only inspires, motivates and excites millions of women to believe in love or to leave one that is no longer worthy of us. But this time it brings a wonderful song that will really touch your heart. Are you ready? We present you Fanny Lu’s new single here at Music News.

The talented and beautiful singer released her most recent single, “Yo quiero un amor” and released it on April 8, this song has turned out to be a success.

On the YouTube platform, the song has almost a million views just 4 days after its premiere. And, how could it not be? If the letter really reaches us.

“That I want a love

To hug me without regret

Burn me kiss in the street

Let him die of jealousy

And do not lack details “

We all want that, but more than wanting, everything is in self-love, if you love yourself enough, value yourself, and respect yourself, you will know what you deserve, what you want and what you should have by your side, Actually, to the extent that you love yourself, it will be what you are going to attract, that is why it is important first to know our value as people and never allow someone to hurt you.

In this song, Fanny Lu presents us with very inspiring lyrics, a lyrics that will make you want a beautiful love, the kind that are worth it, but remember very well that there is no better love than love for yourself. Fanny Lu knows it and that’s why she presents this song to you.

We leave you the link of the official video clip of Fanny Lu, Enjoy it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEPNkfXIUzU