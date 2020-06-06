Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 8

The Fanko gang has been affected by the current pandemic not only professionally. Friends of the group from Tapatia have fallen ill with Covid-19, a situation that led them to try to see their acquaintances without success. In the hospital where they were hospitalized they were not allowed access, but thanks to that they were able to realize the work carried out by health personnel.

Moved by the work of these people, Fanko decided to pay tribute to them. The song Suero, one of the first they composed, was modified so that its message of support and thanks was clear. According to Jaffo Lara, leader of the band, although he had not previously reflected on the work and role of medical personnel during the current era, he now considers it invaluable.

Actress Kate del Castillo, named godmother of the song, decided to help spread the message after she found out about the band’s intentions. It was she who presented the song during its release and shared it on her social networks, which Jaffo estimates has helped the song reach more people.

Serum, available on streaming platforms, was released alongside a video clip. Due to the current times, the band had to take special measures during the recording, so they were guided by medical personnel to protect the health of those involved. And although Fanko also considered other options, such as an animation project, they finally decided to make a short video in order to work faster.

The song is also intended to inject good vibes into people. Earlier this year, Fanko launched Flores, designed to motivate people. For the rest, they started 2020 by releasing songs in which they collaborated with colleagues and friends. In his plans is to release an album that was delayed due to the health contingency.

Before Funky Liberation, the name of their new album, the band plans to publish a documentary divided into four chapters on their social networks. In the series the history of the band is narrated, from the time when they were known as Plástiko, through the constitution of Fanko, to ending in the recording of their album.

Due to the current health situation, they have no other plans, except to remain confined. Jaffo said that when their album has been released they plan to give the songs to their audience through WhatsApp. The band maintains contact with its followers on social networks, where it appears as Somos Fanko.