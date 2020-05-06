© Readings

Fani Carbajo It was released this Tuesday on the set of Survivors. Several weeks after his expulsion and after spending the days of isolation by protocol after his repatriation from Honduras, Christofer’s girlfriend has once again put on her heels and painted her lips to be the Fani we met last January, sugar cane and very guerrilla.

Thus, a good part of her interview with Carlos Sobera has been devoted to talking about Ivana Icardi, her maximum enemy in the contest, of which she has opened a good melon after assuring that she knows in good hands that she confessed her intention to break up with Hugo before the Uruguayan did it. Fani has assured that Ivana is taking advantage of the situation to “victimize herself” since she said to Yiya that she was going to break the relationship but Adara’s ex was ahead of him, “and he’s taking advantage of it.”

“He is the worst person I have ever met, he has treated me fatally,” said Fani, who has given more details of the strategy he could be carrying with Hugo. “Ivana told Yiya on the shore of the beach that she could not stand Hugo, his character and that he was bossy,” Fani explained, “She was rethinking the relationship and this is coming in handy.”

Fani Carbajo has told Carlos Sobera that he does not understand how he is now crying in all corners, demanding the love of the Uruguayan. “It was up to his nose, in his way of saying things, the truth that, after hearing that, seeing her like this is very shocking.”

The piques and discussions between Ivana Icardi and Fani Carbajo have been constant and even led to Christofer’s girlfriend being treated by doctors after suffering an anxiety attack after a live discussion with the Argentine. Back in Spain and with a full stomach, the spirits remain just as warm. Or more.