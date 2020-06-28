Little could Fani Carbajo expect that accusing Oriana Marzoli of being an escort would make her whole past come to light. After this harsh accusation in ‘La casa fuerte’, her aunt Raquel decided to stop talking and to this day we have already seen her on several television programs explaining that both she and her niece practiced prostitution together, in a chalet in Aravaca. Carbajo flatly denied this information and therefore, Raquel herself and her sister Mayte (with whom she is hard-fought) went this June 27 to ‘Saturday deluxe’ to submit to the Conchita polygraph.

Fani Carbajo and her aunt Raquel

The objective of this double visit? Raquel’s show that Fani is a prostitute and Mayte’s make it clear that she is not, as had been suggested. Well, after a night full of accusations, tears and reproaches, Conchita asked the most anticipated question of the night: « Has Fani been a prostitute? » Raquel answered in the affirmative and the Conchita machine gave her the reason; has been telling the truth at all times. For his part, Maite did not deny this work by Fani But he did complain that his sister had revealed this information since it belongs to the private life of her niece.

Maite has received gifts for sex

But it did not stop there, Conchita also asked Maite about her alleged involvement in the world of prostitution.. This denied it and the cop gave him the reason but what we expected little is that the machine ended up showing that Maite has received gifts in exchange for sex; being a car the most expensive of them. She explained that since she fell in love with her lover, what she did was not considered prostitution. In this way, the money he gave her and the gifts he received for her were only gifts; in no case a salary for having sexual relations. Something that evidently doubted some collaborators, especially Kiko Matamoros and Marta López, who they did consider this to be prostitution.

Fani is not in love with Christofer

Conchita’s polygraph continued to provide revealing Fani data, and it was after a question to Maite that we discovered that his niece is not truly in love with Christofer Guzmán, as she defends. Also, another question to Aunt Raquel confirmed that Fani asked her husband to falsify Christofer’s signature in order to withdraw money from the bank. after what seemed like their final break. Raquel explained that as both of them were finally reconciled, this forgery was never carried out, but obviously this will directly affect the relationship between Fani and Christofer. Will he end up knowing the truth in ‘The Strong House’ or will he not know the information until he leaves the contest?