‘Survivors 2020’ is on its last days after its longest, most dangerous edition (with evacuation included by the storm) and in the strangest circumstances for viewers due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Mediaset does not rest and already has the next reality ready to follow in the wake of the survival contest and ‘GH VIP‘, its star formats, with a casting that promises to get the best audience data.

The latest to join ‘The strong house’ and that have been announced this Tuesday from the social networks of the program have been Fani Carbajo, who continues with his carousel of contests after having participated and surprised both in ‘Survivors’ and in ‘The island of temptations’, and Christofer, with whom he went to the latter and with whom he plans to marry.

The rest of the names that make up the list of contestants

In the villa where the recordings will take place, Fani will meet two contestants from ‘Survivors 2020’ again: Cristian Suescun and Ferre. The first will enter ‘The strong house’ with his mother Maite Galdeano to try to follow the legacy of her sister Sofia in the chain’s reality shows. The family has found work in different programs that Telecinco has made, either as a contestant or even participating in ‘Saturday Deluxe’ on more than one occasion.

On the other hand, Fani will coincide with Ferre, with whom he made a good friendship during his stay in Honduras. The Andalusian He will enter the competition with his girlfriend, Cristina Gilabert, with which he accumulates two years of relationship. With the overwhelming personality and charisma that characterize him, Ferre has been eager to start and announces dedication and determination for each and every one of the tests that he will have to overcome with his partner.

Other possible contestants

‘The strong house’ will be presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez and with Sonsoles Ónega as leader of the debate, a surprise announcement that has given a lot to talk about the sudden absence of Jordi González. But the main attraction of any contest is its participants, and during the last weeks many names have sounded like possible tenants of the farm where the safes will be installed in which the couples will enter the money they get each week.

Among the possible participants we find Leticia Sabater, José Antonio Avilés and his mother, Fabio and Violeta, Oriana and Labrador or Gianmarco and Adara, who assured that he would not mind entering to compete with his ex but with things very clear and without any hint of reconciliation.