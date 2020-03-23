Fani and Nyno break their friendship in ‘Survivors’ because of the hurtful comments towards Rocío Flores

The lie is said to have very short legs, but in this ‘Survivors’ discussion it is hard to find who said what. Fani and Nyno have completely broken their friendship by calling each other liars, since both deny having accused Rocío Flores of charging too much and doing too little. The aforementioned seeks to know the truth, but there seems to be no solution. As the video Lara Álvarez titled: “When money enters through the door, friendship leaves the palapa.”

Fani and Nyno arguing in ‘Survivors’

Faced with Rocío’s direct question about who had made that comment about her, Fani and Nyno passed the buck and the accusation to each other. “You know what I tell you? That you are more false than pesetas“Fani snapped at him when they were sitting next to each other, to which he replied:”Fortunately, everyone was in front … You are manipulativeWhile she was retelling her version of events, the singer told her: “Don’t talk to me anymore, what a liar you are”

Rocío Flores watched the accusations of one another as if it were a tennis match without understanding anything, until she was fed up. “We are going to get out of doubts, like the children in the schoolyard,” he began, gathering all his classmates to talk about it. Fani lost her temper and accused Nyno of bringing up the topic “three weeks” after it happened. He replied that he had done it because he “wants to leave him as a liar”, to which she did not hesitate to make it very clear: “You defend your truth and I defend mine until death and until the end of this contest”

The opinion of the god Avilés

But not everything was there, since the confrontation was spread among the other colleagues and José Antonio Avilés is very clear that the culprit for this had been Ferre. “Here is a person who has played dualism, “said Avilés against Nyno and Fani.” He made suits for us from behind, but the bad guys were the rest of us“The god of the island this week assures that he has had an impact on him from the beginning and that he has carried the singing voice of all the comments towards him, but he sentenced:”I’m not going to cut off the viper’s head, let it cut it alone“

.