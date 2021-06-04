Fangoria celebrates staying current, with a new EP – El Sol de México

MADRID. If the pandemic has left any confirmation, it is that the plans can easily be ruined, a kind of invitation to “absolute momentism” that Fangoria has turned into his first post-covid song to return to the stage and claim a philosophy of life with which They have not done badly.

“Our future is never sure. We could have disappeared after Bailando, which is what everyone prophesied to us. Then, without Carlos Berlanga, they told us that Dinarama was nothing. And that’s how we have always been, on a tightrope and in that absolute momentism, “recalls Nacho Canut next to his partner Alaska.

The coronavirus cyclone took them ahead of a score of concerts scheduled for 2020, including one at the Viva Latino festival in Mexico, where they planned to travel just the day the state of alarm was announced in Spain.

“When the hard confinement ended, we got together to eat and the same thing happened to us, we left with a mentally made album. Because, as much as we claim absolute momentum here, we cannot avoid making plans,” says the duo, who wanted to go back on stage with something new.

There had been no studio album with their own and unreleased material since Miscellany of songs for advanced robotics (2017), which was followed in 2019 and 2020 by two cover versions released on the occasion of their 30th anniversary as Fangoria.

Now that “everything that is precovid seems very far away”, as they point out, their return comes in the form of an EP, recovering a tradition started in the days of Dinarama and with only three new songs. “A disc of many songs now does not feel like, but this EP is, and maybe in a few months another and then another until three”, they anticipate.

Titled Pop Existentialism (Warner Music), it opens with Absolute Momentism, an expression coined by Moria Casán that they have made their own with music by Guille Milkyway and whose message makes them enter into debate among themselves, once again.

“It is difficult to apply”, recognizes Alaska, for whom that philosophy is “mentally very frustrating, like being on a diet and skipping it all the time, because reality is very different and the wheel of the world turns and turns.”

“99 percent of the animals on earth do ‘carpe diem’, I don’t know why we are required to plan,” says Canut, convinced that “the less you plan, the less complicated life is.”

That transience of the moment has been transferred to music, they say, and only a song like Yesterday survives the generational change without problems. “People are not capable of singing a Beyoncé or Britney song,” argues the 50 percent male of Fangoria, for whom only one of Fangoria’s songs would stand the test of time: Who cares.