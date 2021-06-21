FANGØ is the mobile charger that wants to make Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google dizzy to prevent them from invading our privacy

Many are concerned about the invasion of privacy to which we are exposed by using the services of small and certainly large companies like Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, and some of those who care are also taking action to fight that invasion.

It is of course what a developer named Martin Nadal has done, who has created a unique device called FANGØ. It looks like a mobile charger, but in reality it has a microcontroller inside that makes when connecting it to the smartphone a lot of data is generated that obfuscates mobile activity and they generate data that “dizzy” the data collection algorithms of these tech giants.

10 GOOGLE APPS THAT COULD HAVE SUCCESSFUL

That big companies want data? Ale, take data

The “Obfuscator of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google” (hence the acronym, MUD) fulfills its function as a mobile charger, but also that small chip is responsible for making requests to Amazon, Google and other engines, in addition to launching YouTube videos to confuse the systems that collect our activity.

The author, Martin Nadal, explained how “surveillance capitalism converts experiences that occur in the private sphere of the human being in data that can be bought and sold“.

To avoid this he created this project, whose objective is “break that mechanics, adding noise to the captured data, and making it difficult for captured usage data to become predictions, thus devaluing the value of the extracted data. “

The author of the project also offers the 3D diagrams of the model that allows to replicate and build one of these devices, and also offers the source code, which has been released as Open Source, and which is the other fundamental component of the project.

The proposal in fact is an evolution of the one already presented at the end of 2019 and that now has a USB connector instead of a plug connector, but both formats can be developed for any user to take advantage of.

The idea is precisely that: when browsing the internet and services such as Facebook, Amazon, Netflix or Google, the small charger it will not stop generating “noise” that will make it possible to obfuscate the rest of the data capture that we would normally generate when browsing those websites and services. A curious idea that joins other initiatives such as PiHole that try not to generate noise, but to block ads in those browsing sessions.

Via | Martin Nadal

More information | MUD