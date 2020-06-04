Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio apologized after suggesting that discrimination and racism were not an issue in the NFL.

“After reflecting on my comment yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realized that what I said about racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong,” Fangio said in an apology he posted on the team via Twitter. Wednesday.

“Although I have never experienced those terrible things firsthand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have a different perspective,” he added. “I should have been clearer and I’m sorry.”

Fangio indicated that the only thing he was looking for was to express his experience that these ills do not exist in the locker room or on the field of play, where the members of the teams have a common goal.

“Unfortunately we do not live or work only in those confines,” said Fangio. “Outside those lines – both in the NFL and in society – there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and opportunity across the board for minorities.”

He concluded his lengthy apology by saying, “I look forward to listening to the players – individually and collectively – to support them and work hand in hand to create meaningful change.”

Fangio, a 61-year-old white coach, faced a negative reaction on social media. Some critics said he had been callous with his comments, issued on Tuesday during a press video conference.

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs wrote on Twitter: “Are you blind?” and his partner running back Chris Carson said Fangio “was a joke.” Diggs and Carson are black.

Coach Tony Dungy, a member of the Hall of Fame, said on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo” show that while he agreed with Fangio’s vision for the NFL’s meritocracy on the field, the league did not he was immune to the ills of society.

“To say that there is no racism or any problem is not to recognize the situation,” Dungy stressed.

When asked about the evolution of player activism in the face of causes of racial injustice and police abuses against minorities, Fangio replied, “I think the problem of the NFL in that area is minimal. We are a merit league. You earn what you have. I don’t see racism in the NFL, I don’t see discrimination in the NFL. We live in a great environment. “

Critics said his comment ignores the lack of minorities in positions of head coaches, managers and team presidents, as well as the inability of quarterback Colin Kaepernick to get a job in the NFL.

Black Kaepernick led a protest in 2016, kneeling down during the national anthem, to draw attention to social injustices and unjustified police violence against minorities.