It was the starting point of the crisis that has rocked the world and Fang Fang provided a unique look at what happened there.

Some even called her "treacherous". They believe that his account will serve as a tool for the country's critics in the midst of the growing dialectical battle between the United States and China over the coronavirus.

"There is no tension between the country and me," Wang said in an interview published by the prestigious Chinese magazine Caixin, in which he criticizes that the cyberbullying that he has been suffering for several months has not stopped.

What does the newspaper say?

Earlier this year, Wuhan became the first place in the world to confine the population, something that had not been seen then but is now everywhere.

In her diary, the author recounted from the challenges of everyday life to the psychological impact of forced isolation.

But he also touched on more delicate aspects in the country where censorship prevails in Internet publications and in the media: he spoke of the case of doctor Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by the police for alerting his colleagues to an “unknown disease “and died due to covid-19, or the search for responsibilities for what happened.

His texts were widely read in China, offering millions of citizens their perspective on what was happening at the epicenter of the disease.

Wuhan has begun to return to normal after days of strict quarantine.

Despite his reluctance to do so initially due to the delicate situation in Wuhan, Fang agreed once the city had overcome the worst of the crisis and began to enter the “new normal”.

"It also speaks out against social injustice, abuse of power and other problems that made it difficult to respond to the epidemic and ends up involved in online controversies because of it."

Why are they criticizing her?

Strong doubts and questions have put many users on the defensive, in line with the official media.

“In the eyes of many Chinese users, a translation of Fang Fang’s critical testimony of what happened in Wuhan during the epidemic will only serve to give more ammunition to China’s opponents,” the portal said.

The author came under heavy criticism, with some even considering that "she was capitalizing on his fame and even a tragedy."

“She is taking advantage of this moment of national crisis and is profiting. That is negligible,” said a Weibo user.

The rage against the writer is fueled by the fact that the book was published by the American publisher HarperCollins, at a time of mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Chinese state press has also made its position on Fang Fang very clear.

"Your global rise driven by foreign media has sounded the alarm for many in China on the possibility that the writer could have simply become another useful tool for the West to sabotage the efforts of the Chinese people," said a note in the official Global Times newspaper.

“His newspaper only shows the dark side in Wuhan while ignoring the efforts of local citizens and the widespread support across the nation,” he adds.

The students have returned to classes in Wuhan.

Fang Fang did not look the other way in the face of criticism.

"If people with ulterior motives abroad want to use the book in this way deliberately, they will anyway (…) Should we not publish it simply because someone wants to use it inappropriately?" he said, according to Caixin.

“Not everything is a conspiracy. I am quite old and I cannot even read in other languages. If people abroad want to plot a plot, it would be better if they conspired with another stronger person, right?”

The author regretted the attitude she has encountered in the midst of the crisis that affected Wuhan and the whole world: "When such a moderate record cannot be tolerated and arouses the hatred of so much people, it causes countless people stay in a state of fear."

How has the book been valued?

It is difficult to know what critics and specialists think, since the book was barely published on Friday.

The American radio station NPR points out that the newspaper is “a document about the trivial, tragic and absurd in Wuhan during the 76 days of confinement”, but regrets that the English translation is unable to “capture the multidimensionality” present in the daily in Chinese.

The Chinese authorities implemented very strict measures and used controversial technological tools to control infections.

On Amazon, however, the book has received several negative reviews, one of which says the text offers “totally false information.”

Instead, another critic praised the book, saying that “it provides a window to see what it was like to live in a city that was being observed all over the planet.”

