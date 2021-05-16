Fandiño’s new defeat in Germany

The Asturian Jose Miguel Fandiño (15-10, 8 KO) lost yesterday Saturday in the German town of Landsberg, against the local boxer Alexander Rigas (13-1, 6 KO).

At 2’43 ”of the seventh round of a fight agreed to eight, in the super middle category, he lost by TKO.

Fandiño looked worse than in his previous fight also in Germany against Timo Roost, in which he lost on points.

The man from Gijón has four consecutive defeats against difficult opponents, which is why the option of contesting the title of Spain is moving away.

In the photo, after his fight against Maravilla Martínez.