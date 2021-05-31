Fandango member Alexa relives her moments of fame in Tic Tac Toc: El reencuentro – El Sol de México

Alexa, is the singer of the eighties group Fandango who when joining as a guest artist on the TV series Tic Tac Toc: El reencuentro, as Mimí Galván, makes her acting debut as the candidate of a party in electoral contest.

This Monday 31 will be when it will be part of a fun story within the eighth chapter of this story that recently premiered on El Canal de las Estrellas.

“It has been a barbaric emotion to spend three days on the Televisa recording forum as an actress. Before I did it as a member of Fandango and now having been selected, it has been a great opportunity.

Alexa adds that: “They won’t really see me with the attitude of a political candidate, rather my character goes like the singer of a Monterrey group and I show my northern accent. I also go in a very catchy jingle and with choreography. Rather, the feeling of the artist and the candidate is exploited.

“However, they will see that I do not get along with Lissete’s character, so we face each other throughout the broadcast and from there I am not the sympathy of most of them, although they accept me out of the need to get money” , details.

Alexa regrets that in this eighth episode of the 12 that make up the first season, “I did not interact with Don Alejandro Suárez, whom I did say hello, but we were not in the same dialogue box. Not with Mariana Ochoa either, but we did talk off-camera, we laughed a lot at our experience on stage singing and we shared more memories.

“Lissete, gave me tips and recommendations so as not to get nervous at the end of a scene. And yes, the third day I finished my participation I ended up with tears in my eyes as I take back fond memories of this new experience. And what can I say about the teacher and director Rafael Perrín, he guided me in each scene and it was very fun to be by his side, the truth is that I got along well with everyone ”.

Alexa is confident that when the country is on the green light, “with Fandango we hope to open in Monterrey our first live concert with a post-pandemic public, which will be in October of this year.”