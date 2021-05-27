Fan spit on Trae Young and the networks explode

In the game between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, the player Bring young was spat out by a fanatic present in the game of the NBA.

Bring young is having a series of conflicts with the team and the fanatics of New York Knicks due to the great rivalry that is living in this series of the playoffs on the NBA.

Derick Rose was totally surprised by the great lack of respect that the fanatic of the Knicks towards the player Bring young from Atlanta Hawks with spit it out.

Here the video:

Did a Knicks fan spit on Trae Young? 😬 (@ jamosramos4) pic.twitter.com/iOm44o0rgG – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 27, 2021

In series of playoffs almost always in the NBA There are always many conflicts due to the great intensity that the players put into the games to give their best on the pitch.

Multiple players from the NBA Both elders have expressed their dissatisfaction with these actions that they are taking against some players of the NBA, in a single night Russell Westbrook was also the victim of a fan who threw popcorn at him when he was heading to the dressing room with an apparent injury and his team was on the way to learn the series of the Playoffs before the Sixers in the NBA.