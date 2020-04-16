Practically all gamers know about the successful Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the quintessential FPS on PC. This installment is so popular that it makes fans imagine what the experience would be like if different game mechanics were implemented. A user was not left in doubt and decided to take it to the world of Dota 2 to play it in a very different style and the results are excellent.

Recently, user Mark Mocherad, recognized for his Dota 2-based creations such as Pure Reflex, released a trailer for PolyStrike, an attempt to merge Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with Dota 2. The user accomplished this by recreating the shooting title. in environments similar to those of Dota 2 and integrates the essence of both games in an interesting way.

Play in Counter-Strike environments with Dota 2 game system

We say this because the game features several Counter-Strike: Global Offensive signature details, such as shooting mechanics, weapons and gear, iconic de_dust2 maps, fy_pool_day, and cs_office, and even voices and special effects from FPS. But what is most striking is the change of perspective, since PolyStrike takes you to discover the world of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive from a top-down view.

This represents a major change in the game system, as players will need to take aim with a laser to help direct their shots. Something very important in the FPS is the headshots, which cause more damage and are crucial in competitive games. This is implemented in PolyStrike, but with a modification, because to execute one it is necessary not only to coincide the line of the projectile with the position of the enemy, but you will also have to place the cursor exactly on the characters’ heads, something that will represent a new challenge, taking into account the change of perspective.

If you want to try this game, we tell you that its Open Beta is available. We leave you with a trailer with a few minutes of gameplay, as well as another one with instructions to install the game.

What do you think about PolyStrike? Are you interested in trying it? Did you already know about him? Tell us in the comments.

