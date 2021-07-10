Fan protest divides opinions in Irapuato

MEXICO CITY.

The captain of the Irapuato, Alberto ‘Guamerucito’ García, admitted feeling disappointed in the Mexican Soccer Federation after determining that the fresero team did not have the requirements to be promoted to the MX Expansion League.

It generates an illusion (ascend), it is a club with history. It is absurd not to let us go up, we had won it on the court ”, he commented.

Yes OK, The idea of ​​using the homophobic scream as a motive to generate pressure on the Mexican Soccer Federation and Liga MX, is not to the liking of the ‘Guamerucito’, but the captain of the strawberry box support fans in their fight to be heard by the highest body of Mexican soccer.

The homophobic scream changes its meaning, it is already directed towards other things when it is used to express about something in particular. They are within their rights. There is a limit, when you start playing with people and you disappoint them as many times as the Irapuato fans, and other clubs that have been victims of injustice, the fans’ patience runs out. I see it fair, they want to make a change and I do not see it wrong, “said Garcia.

SAD, BUT AGAINST THE PROTEST

With a hint of discouragement it’s like Marco Granados sees in the distance the dream that was conquered with the Irapuato squad, since the attacker was a key piece for the Guanajuato team to obtain a place in the Expansion League, in which you will not be able to participate by not complying with all the requirements demanded by the Mexican Soccer Federation, and although he currently found an opportunity in another team that will play in that circuit, he has mixed feelings, because last season he gave himself body and soul for the colors of the ‘Trinca Fresera’.

It made me very sad because that had been won on the field, it had been won as it had to be, for that we worked a difficult year, in which board of directors, fans, coaching staff and players, we pushed ourselves to the maximum, because in the end we had a This award was the promotion and it was taken from the team, “he said.

About the initiative ‘No promotion there is no World Cup’ that the Irapuato fans are promoting, in which it is intended that FIFA sanction the Mexican National Team, Granados showed his disagreement, but he said he understands how people feel.

In that I do not agree, I think there are peaceful ways to do it, but I understand the fans, because they have been hurt, it is not the first time they have done something similar to them and they believe that the way to make a better Mexican soccer is that form, I do not agree, but I think that desperation drives them to do this, “he declared.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.