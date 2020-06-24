Updated on 06/24/2020 at 12:08

He Leeds United he did not want his fans to be left out of the return to the Championship and made a virtual tribune available with his photographs. Unfortunately, Marcelo Bielsa’s club did not count on one of his followers going to make a mess of Bin Laden’s image on a seat.

As you read. The photo of the deceased Saudi terrorist sneaked onto the Leeds United rostrum as if he were just another fan. The event went viral on social networks, where they blamed the club for not applying the appropriate filters for the selection of images.

« Thanks to Leeds United, I’m sitting next to the bloody Bin Laden! » One Leeds fan explained with laughter on Twitter, while another lamented the joke. “Someone has paid 30 euros for Bin Laden to be in the stands of Elland Road. I can’t handle it. »

Leeds have yet to comment on Bin Laden’s appearance at the stadium, though it won’t take long for him to recognize the author of this prank as these seats are assigned directly to a properly identified partner.

Bad reset

It should be remembered that Leeds United of the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa returned to the competition with a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City, so he lost the opportunity to get first in the table.

Those of Bielsa, who played their first game since the break due to the coronavirus pandemic, gave in to the Welsh team, which is playing to get into the promotion playoffs.

With this result Leeds does not take advantage of the puncture of West Bromwich Albion, their main rival for the first position, which tied with Birmingham City to zero.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

RECOMMENDED VIDEO