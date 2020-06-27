Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Nintendo scored a great success with the completion of its Nintendo Direct, which concentrate the most important announcements of the company around what is to come. Hence, the legion of fans following the company is awaiting the next broadcast. However, it’s been a while since the last Direct and a youtuber decided he would do his own, but for a charitable cause.

The YouTube user and Nintendo Switch enthusiast made his own Nintendo Direct a few days ago, but beyond the passion for the products of the Japanese company, its transmission was carried out for a charitable cause. It was then that the video platform witnessed Nontendo Direct, an event in which games or DLC were revealed that do not exist, are rumors or are awaiting confirmation.

Returning to the format of the original Nintendo Direct, the fan presented the remasters of Super Mario Galaxy, as well as an expansion pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe; the arrival of Pikmin 3 to the hybrid console; the return of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine and a collection of The Legend of Zelda.

According to Switch Stop, everything generated by the video regarding monetization and donations from followers will go directly to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

