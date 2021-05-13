Fan fight left a fan knocked out on the floor

A Fight from fanatics in the stadium of the MLB, a fan fell to the ground totally knocked out after being punched.

Through a game by the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres, a fanatics de los Padres went to another fan to land a punch that would leave him on the ground without any movement.

Immediately the others present intervened and beat the first aggressor to let him know that what he did was not right.

Here the video:

Padres fan knocks a Rockies fan out cold and gets mobbed by Rockies fans pic.twitter.com/8E1b6STR3R – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 13, 2021

It’s a shame that the fanatics Take this type of action where there are many children present who do not need to see violence and it is not convenient, as well as there are older people who are not there to see or witness these violent shows when the intention is to go to see a baseball game and have fun.