Fan falls from the stands at Wembley during the England vs Croatia game

The Eurocup, in just its third day, brought us a new tragedy. And is that a fan is in serious condition after falling from one of the stands at Wembley Stadium during the dispute between England and Croatia.

A Wembley spokesperson confirmed that the person has been taken to hospital and is in serious condition.

The incident occurred near the final whistle, when this fan rushed past the barriers.

Reports @jacobobuceta from England An English fan fell from the Wembley stands during the match ➡️ UEFA confirms that he was serious and that the medical services acted quickly and took him to the hospital pic.twitter.com/EcyiUc8ETr – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) June 13, 2021

Some 22,500 people watched England’s 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal in the second half.

