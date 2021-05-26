Fan Art of Emilia Clarke as a Marvel Studios character

Actress Emilia Clarke will be in the Secret Invasion series and we can see what she could look like as a new Marvel Studios character.

They recently confirmed that Emilia clarke joined the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in the series Secret Invasion which will premiere in Disney Plus. But for now we do not know which character he will play, although there is a lot of speculation and almost everyone points out that it will be Abigail brand. A comic book character linked to SWORD.

Now the internet artist @ValentinRomeroArt recently uploaded a Fan art from Emilia clarke What Abigail brand and it must be recognized that it is spectacular.

What will the series be about?

Earlier this month, Marvel studios hired the directors of The Looming Tower, Thomas Bezucha Y Ali selim, to direct the six episodes he is currently writing Kyle bradstreet (Mr. Robot). The actress Emilia clarke will be next to Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben mendelsohn (Talos), Olivia colman, Kingsley ben-adir Y Killian Scott.

The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige he said about the series:

Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than in Avengers: Endgame. But it’s very much a showcase for Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelson to tap into elements of paranoia from the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns it took. So that’s certainly our focus more than: Can we put in more characters than in Endgame? “

For now, few details of the plot are known, but what is clear is that they have been putting several pieces on the board in films such as Captain Marvel (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the series WandaVision (2021). Since we have been able to see the Skrulls replacing important people in government. So it will be interesting to know what else they have in store.

Are you looking forward to seeing Emilia Clarke at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below. For now Secret invasion It does not have a release date, but it will arrive in 2022.