Fan arrested for throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving

In the game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, a Fan threw a bottle from Water to kyrie irving and was arrested in the NBA.

kyrie irving He was leaving for the stadium dressing room with his Brooklyn Nets team when the fanatic I throw the bottle from Water.

The fan sympathized with the Boston Celtics team, he was wearing a Boston Celtics and he was arrested at the same moment.

Kyrie irving finished the game with an amount of 29 points, 2 assists and 11 rebounds in 41 minutes of play in the NBA.

His Brooklyn Nets team were the winners against the Boston Celtics 141-126 team, a game of many points because both have very good scorers in the NBA. Brooklyn Nets are dominating the very comfortable 3-1 playoff series against the Boston Celtics.