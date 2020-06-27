After the complex situation that department stores and other retail players experienced in Mexico and other parts of the world, Grupo Famsa decided to declare bankruptcy with the intention of restructuring its debt.

This decision comes after the firm will indicate in its latest financial report significant progress in terms of consolidated operating flow; however, it appears that this will not be enough for the firm to get out of its financial obligations.

Famsa numbers

Famsa noted in its report for the first three months of the year that although it reported a 4.9 percent drop in sales (which reached a value of 4 thousand 573 million pesos), achieved a 14.1 percent advance in consolidated operating cash flow (EBITDA) compared to the same period of the previous year.

The progress that is not less considering the market conditions was the result of a 10.7 percent reduction in cost of sales as well as a 2.8 percent reduction in operating costs. Both factors allowed the company to achieve a calculated flow in 703 million pesos.

« The consolidation of consolidated EBITDA mainly derives from a greater participation of personal loans in the income mix and operating efficiencies generated in Mexico throughout the quarter, » the company said in its statement.

Adjusting the operation was the great success of the firm. A lower displacement of consumer goods, as well as a limited origination of personal loans (in order to preserve the quality of the asset), limited the net sales for the quarter, registering a fall of 5.2 percent annually, adding 4 thousand 184 million, but they were translated into savings and capital retention that guarantees the liquidity of the company.

« In the following periods we will privilege the liquidity of the Company, relying on the experience gained from the challenges we have faced in our 50 years of history, where we have faced challenging situations such as the current one, » said Humberto Garza Valdez, General Director of Grupo Famsa at the end of last April.

Bankruptcy

Even with these figures, Grupo Famsa reported in a statement to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) that it filed a voluntary application under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code of the United States, before the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Nueva York, with the intention of obtaining an authorization for its debt restructuring plan.

In the aforementioned statement, the firm noted that “Grupo Famsa intends to seek expedited approval of the plan with a prior restructuring agreement under Chapter 11 as soon as possible. Grupo Famsa will continue operating in the ordinary course of its business without any interruption to its operations and the valuable relationships that the company maintains with its clients, suppliers and creditors. ”

With this, Famsa is expected to maintain its operations and obligations with both clients, suppliers and creditors.

The complications of the retail sector

Famsa’s decision is in addition to many other similar movements that have had to adhere to government protections to get out of the crisis.

And is that the situation for the retail sector is not easy. In fact, the pandemic worsened an already visible crisis for the sector.

As regards this new health crisis, the impact of the coronavirus is expected to be major for the retail sector. At least that’s how a recent report by GlobalData exposes it, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls by 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

In that sense, it is worth quoting data from the US Census Bureau, which warns that the category with the strongest drop in sales has been that of clothing and accessories, with a sales contraction of 78.8 percent; followed by electronics, which has had a sales contraction of 60 percent; while the home furnishings and accessories category has seen a 58 percent contraction.

