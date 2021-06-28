Famous with oversize and masculine shirt

Having the possibility of using the men’s shirt as a regular garment further expands the possible combinations that women have in their wardrobe.

This almost pure white and with measurements that tend to one or two sizes more, the men’s shirt has become unbeatable. Irina Shayk wearing a loose cotton shirt is a big YES to comfort and freedom of movement. Like!

Gigi hadid retrieve the classic pink shirt. In his case, the chosen model features a very lively bubblegum pink and the logo in a tone very similar to the 2020 Classic Blue.

Sara sampaio He wears a man’s shirt in an elegant and casual way. The key is in minimalism, derived from the absence of accessories.

Jennifer Lopez he got off his private plane wearing Ben Affleck’s shirt, amid the rebirth of the couple’s romance. JLo was seen in the oversized red and gray buttoned flannel shirt.

A shirt as a dress may be the most practical option. After trying this garment as a dress you will surely repeat. It’s cool, light, soft, and super comfortable. It will also make you look fantastically elegant and sexy, like a Bella Hadid.