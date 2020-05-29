In this quarantine period, pajamas became the “look of the day” for many people, including famous people. One of the darlings is the shirt and pants set.

Maisa (Photo: @ maisa / Instagram / Reproduction)

Maisa and Ivete Sangalo went live with the look. Fernanda Paes Leme and Manu Gavassi chose the comfort of the pieces to spend the day at home.

Famous pajamas (photos: Instagram / Reproduction)

When the situation normalizes, models like this can also be displayed in everyday fashion productions. Away from home, the sleepwear (sleepwear) must match with more flashy accessories, high heels and makeup. To dress the proposal comfortably, you need to feel good about it, hold the style.

Maisa

On live to celebrate his 18th birthday, Maisa opted for pink satin set. Gives T_Jama, combines short-sleeved shirt (not available on the brand’s website) and pantaloons (from R $ 180 per R $ 73).

# ficus1: Outside the house, the blouse and pants can be worn together or separated. The top goes with skirts and even jeans. The pants go well with plain plain blouses, shirts or knits.

Fernanda Paes Leme

“If we could go out, today I would have a very chic drink with these pajamas,” wrote Fernanda Paes Leme in the photo caption. The set features vertical stripes and a floral touch on the hem of the pants and cuffs.

# ficus2: Vertical stripes help to lengthen the silhouette.

Manu Gavassi

Manu Gavassi (Photo: @ manugavassi / Instagram / Reproduction)

Manu Gavassi chose white pajamas with red hearts, from Sequin Shining. Available from size P to GG, it is on sale for R $ 244.90. “With the right styling, pajamas become clothes,” wrote the former BBB, who presented light make-up and a mix of necklaces of different lengths.

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo (Photo: Instagram / Reproduction)

In her first live in the quarantine, in April, Ivete Sangalo chose pajamas as a costume. White polka dot rose, is for sale on the website Miss Victtoria per R $ 395.

# StaySad3: The retro wave is on the rise. And in this old context, the poás (ball print) come back in full force. The little ones are charming and leave a delicate look. If they appear next to ruffles, the look gains a romantic air. Large balls can enlarge the region where they are. Therefore, observe yourself well before using a piece with the print.

