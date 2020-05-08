Tony Vaccaro’s mother died in childbirth, and at a young age he also lost his father to tuberculosis. At 5 years old, he was an orphan in Italy enduring the beatings of his uncle. And as an American soldier in World War II, he survived the Battle of Normandy.

Now at 97, being a celebrated war and celebrity photographer, he is recovering from COVID-19. And he attributes his longevity to “blind luck, red wine” and his determination.

“For me, the greatest thing you can do is challenge the world,” said Vaccaro. “And most of these challenges I win. That is what keeps me going. ”

Vaccaro’s determination has led him to a life as a photographer that started as a combat infant, when he hid a camera and took close to 8,000 photos of mundane and horrifying moments.

One of his famous images, “Kiss of Liberation,” showed an American sergeant kissing a young French woman at the end of the Nazi occupation.

He was the subject of a HBO documentary in 2016, “Under Fire: The Untold Story of PFC Tony Vaccaro,” and his photos are displayed in museums such as the Pompidou Center in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Vaccaro documented the reconstruction of Europe and returned to the United States, where he became a fashion and celebrity photographer for magazines such as Look, Life, and Harper’s Bazaar.

He has fond memories of his subjects and great personalities, including Sophia Loren, John F. Kennedy, Enzo Ferrari, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Pablo Picasso.

He and Picasso got along “like brothers”. But the artist was not relaxing during his photo shoot, so Vaccaro tricked him into believing that the camera was broken and that he was not actually taking any photos.

“He got to pose like the models. I liked that, ”said Vaccaro. “I wanted real photography to be real photography, honest photography. And that’s what it ended up being. ”

Vaccaro lives in Queens, a coronavirus-stricken New York City county, along with his son Frank, his twin grandchildren, and his daughter-in-law Maria, who maintains her archive of 500,000 photos.

She could have contracted the virus in April from her son or by walking around the neighborhood, her daughter-in-law said.

He was in the hospital for only two days with mild symptoms and spent another week recovering.

Then he surprised them all by getting up to shave.

“That was it,” said the daughter-in-law. “It’s going around like nothing happened.”

The family is working on another documentary about his life before and after the war, but the pandemic stopped production because it is not safe to bring a film crew to his apartment.

“We joke that Tony survived COVID-19 because he wants to tell the rest of his story,” said Maria Vaccaro.

But that has also reminded the photographer of his good fortune.

“I really think I have luck behind my back,” he said. “I could go anywhere on this Earth and survive.”

___

AP journalist John Seewer, in Toledo, Ohio, contributed to this report.