Famous Virgo Celebrities – People Born Under Virgo Zodiac Sign

If you’re working on a group project, you want a Virgo on your team. That’s because these mutable earth signs settle for nothing less than perfection. It’s no surprise that none other than Beyoncé is a Virgo. She’s got all those classic Virgo traits — she’s hardworking, precise, incredibly talented, and she values ​​her privacy.

Of course, not all Virgo celebs (born August 23 to September 22, btw) are such proud perfectionists. Make no mistake though: No matter their chosen field, Virgo celebs have worked hard to excel.

You might think that because Virgos are represented by the virgin or the maiden, they’re shy, modest, and maybe even a little boring. Wrong. (Although you can definitely see their angelic side in their passion for social justice and humanitarian causes, and the fact that they’re the friends you can always rely on.) Virgos are earth signs, which means they’re ~ sensual ~, and they’re ruled by Mercury, which means they are incredibly smart and have a quick-witted sense of humor. A lot of Virgos tend to be guarded, true, but they’re just making sure they can trust you before they let you see their true selves.

Have I convinced you that Virgos are one of the best signs yet? Here are some more Virgo celebs who might:

1 Sofia Richie: Born August 24, 1998

Sofia once wore a custom-made T-shirt reading, “16% Model, 24% Independent, 21% LA, 17% Fam, 22% Virgo,” so you know she’s proud of her sign.

2 Ava DuVernay: Born August 24, 1972

Do Virgos’ traits just make them naturally amazing directors? Ask Ava DuVernay, the woman behind Selma and A Wrinkle in Time.

3 Blake Lively: Born August 25, 1987

Like many Virgos, when Blake cares about something, she goes all-in. “I’m passionate about anything I align myself with. You want to talk about chocolate chip cookies? I’m not going to open a chocolate chip cookie store, but I will talk your ear off about it,” she once told Vogue.

4 Alexander Skarsgård: Born August 25, 1976

In a 2011 interview, Alexander Skarsgård said, “I’m a Virgo … but I don’t really believe in signs.” Virgos are notoriously logical and analytical so sorry, Alex, sounds like you’re a classic one!

5 Keke Palmer: Born August 26, 1993

Keke Palmer is such a proud Virgo that she even released a song called “Virgo Tendencies,” with the lyrics, “I got Virgo tendencies / Cross me once and it’s over.”

6 Melissa McCarthy: Born August 26, 1970

Melissa McCarthy’s comedy style might seem better suited to an outgoing Sagittarius, but the fact that she runs a production company and clothing line all while starring in blockbuster comedies and racking up awards nominations? Sounds like a Virgo to me.

7 Chris Pine: Born August 26, 1980

Like Keanu, Chris Pine might be a quintuple Virgo, if you can believe Astro-Charts.com (which, btw, ranks his birth time estimate as “excellent”). Pine’s Sun, Rising, Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn signs are apparently all Virgo.

8 John Mulaney: Born August 26, 1982

John once said: “I was always the squarest person in the cool room, and alternatively, sometimes the weirder person at the mainstream table,” showing two very Virgo sides.

9 Bebe Rexha: Born August 30, 1989

Speaking about her Sun sign, Bebe once told Nylon, “We’re very intense. We’re perfectionists. We’re critical, but we’re very loving. We’re tough on the outside, but I think we’re very mushy. Very sensitive. Very sensitive. ”

10 Cameron Diaz: Born August 30, 1972

Virgos are often super focused on wellness, so it’s no surprise that Cameron Diaz has published two health books and invested in biotech start-ups. Casual!

11 Sara Ramirez: Born August 31, 1975

Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez is a Virgo and a Tony-award winner.

12 Zendaya: Born September 1, 1996

Zendaya prefers to do her own makeup, telling Vogue Australia, “I do it best when I do it myself. I’m a Virgo and I know what I like. “

13 Gloria Estefan: Born September 1, 1957

14 Jungkook: Born September 1, 1997

15 Padma Lakshmi: Born September 1, 1970

Hosting Top Chef, publishing three cookbooks, and cofounding the Endometriosis Foundation of America to advocate for research into the disease? Total Virgo.

16 Keanu Reeves: Born September 2, 1964

According to Astro Charts, Keanu Reeves is a quintuple Virgo, with his Sun, Rising, Mercury, Uranus, and Pluto all in that sign. Keanu, drop your birth time and confirm, pls!

17 Salma Hayek: Born September 2, 1966

Remember how Virgos are all or nothing? Salma Hayek’s research for the Frida Kahlo biopic Frida — which she both starred in and produced — was all-encompassing. “I don’t know how to separate the time I was actually developing it from the time that she just became part of my life,” she said in a 2002 interview.

18 Beyoncé: Born September 4, 1981

Beyoncé is a proud Virgo. In a 2011 interview with Dazed & Confused, she said, “I am a Virgo to a T!… I like to think outside the box. I don’t believe in the answer ‘no.’ I am extremely driven and extremely critical — sometimes overly critical. Sometimes it is one of the things that I have to work on. I am a control freak. I pay attention to details. When I do something, I do it 100 percent. I have high expectations of myself and expect the same thing of everyone around me. I’ve always been that way. I am all or nothing. “

19 Idris Elba: Born September 6, 1972

If you ever doubted that Virgos are sexy, let Idris Elba prove you wrong.

20 Naomie Harris: Born September 6, 1976

Naomie Harris mentioned that famous Virgo reserve in a 2010 Guardian interview, saying, “I have many different sides; I can be the life and soul of the party — or a wallflower. “

21 Evan Rachel Wood: Born September 7, 1987

Getting your first Golden Globe nom while you’re still in high school? Must be a Virgo.

22 Pink: Born September 8, 1979

In a 2009 Time Out interview, Pink embraced her Virgo traits, saying, “I’m kind of psychotic and I like to talk about things. I’m a Virgo, too, so I like to analyze and overprocess. “

23 Bernie Sanders: Born September 8, 1941

When Bernie Sanders visited the Cosmo office, we got this iconic exchange:

Editor-in-chief Jessica Pels: I know you’re a Virgo, just like me, which explains a lot. But do you know your Rising sign?

Bernie sanders: Not.

24 Michelle Williams: Born September 9, 1980

In a 2018 Vanity Fair profile, Michelle Williams described herself as “a perfectionist Virgo, constantly qualifying and rethinking.”

25 Misty Copeland: Born September 10, 1982

In 2014, Misty Copeland told the New Yorker of her early love of ballet: “When I was dancing, I felt in control and happy. I’m a Virgo, so I really like to be in control. ”

26 Colin Firth: Born September 10, 1960

Nervous energy and charm = Virgo.

27 Taraji P. Henson: Born September 11, 1970

Taraji P. Henson once posted an Instagram astrology meme that listed Virgo as one of the signs that, if they don’t like people, “will ignore your existence or roll their eyes at everything you say.”

28 Jennifer Hudson: Born September 12, 1981

Jennifer Hudson knows that Virgos have a tendency to help others, even at the expense of themselves. She once filmed an Instagram video advising her fellow Virgos, “Virgo, you’re always treating everybody else, treat your damn self!”

29 Emmy Rossum: Born September 12, 1986

“I want control but I don’t feel as prepared about life in general. I’m type A. I’m a Virgo, even though I don’t believe in that astrology sh * t, ”Emmy once told Complex.

30 Sydney Sweeney: Born September 12, 1997

Sydney once told us that she takes a serious approach to planning her career — including majoring in business so she can understand all her contracts — because of “the Virgo in me.”

31 Lili Reinhart: Born September 13, 1996

Lili Reinhart showed off her Virgo perfectionism when she tweeted, “I was baking cookies tonight and thought: Must be so hard to be a baker … baking cookies for the first time with your young child … and watching them frost the cookies so horribly and resist that urge to break out the piping bags and fancy metal tips. “

32 Tyler Perry: Born September 13, 1969

In Keke Palmer’s memoir I Don’t Belong to You, she praised fellow Virgo Tyler Perry for inspiring her to write and direct her own work. “I have opened my eyes to the creative possibilities of being fully involved in all aspects of the movie business,” she wrote.

33 Prince Harry: Born September 14, 1984

34 Nick Jonas: Born September 16, 1992

While Virgos have a lot of positive traits, they do tend to get a little jealous… cue the music.

35 Amy Poehler: Born September 16, 1971

From starring in Parks and Recreation to cocreating Russian Doll to running a wine store, Amy Poehler proves that Virgos are multitalented.

36 Alexis Bledel: Born September 16, 1981

37 Jada Pinkett Smith: Born September 18, 1971

Virgos tend to be triple (or more) threats, and as an actress, singer, screenwriter, entrepreneur, and talk-show host, Jada Pinkett Smith definitely counts.

38 Sanaa Lathan: Born September 19, 1971

In a 2013 interview, Sanaa Lathan talked up her Virgo habits, saying, “Virgos are very down to earth. She’s an earth mother and also very picky. So I’m very picky, and I’m a perfectionist to a fault. I’m also very critical… but Virgos tend to be very critical of others and of the people around them — especially people they love. But in the end, they’re really the most critical of themselves, which pretty much sums me up. “

39 Nicole Richie: Born September 21, 1981

Nicole Richie is so proud of her sign that she once got a regrettable tattoo. In a 2010 interview with InStyle UK, she said, “I’m a Virgo and the sign is a virgin. So when I was 16, I got the word ‘virgin’ tattooed on my wrist, thinking I was sooo deep and cool. And now I just look really weird having ‘virgin’ written across my wrist and I have to explain it. “

40 Jason Derulo: Born September 21, 1989

Singer, songwriter, dancer, Cats star, TikTok star … of course Jason DeRulo is a Virgo.

