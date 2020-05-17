June 25, 1995 is one of those days that does not leave the memory of the fans of Fluminense. Almost 25 years ago, Renato Gaúcho scored the iconic belly goal and decreed a 3-2 victory over Flamengo, in the rival’s centenary year. The replay of the decision, this Sunday, at 2 pm (Brasília time), at Band, motivated the sale of virtual tickets by Clube das Laranjeiras, whose income will be reverted to the purchase of basic baskets for employees.

To remember the date, the THROW! talked to a pair of distinguished tricolors: chef Felipe Bronze and musician Toni Platão. The two were at Maracanã that afternoon and told details of the emotions experienced in the stands. The reports include the help of “São Assis” and a certainty of victory that cannot be shaken by the draw that could have given the title to Rubro-Negro.

FELIPE BRONZE

“I was at Maraca! Unforgettable! Me and Pedro Britto, a buddy, went together. The first half was a beating, Flu lost a lot of goals, played too much, made 2-0. When Fla tied everyone around me started to leave, my friend got up and said: “enough humiliation, let’s go. What a shame. “I don’t know why I spoke in the greatest calm:” Sit down. Calm. Today we are going to leave here champions. Fluminense will win. I’m sure. Sit there. “He still tells me that I spoke with such serenity and conviction that he answered in a fright” Okay. So let’s stay “. And the rest is history, right? I was absolutely sure. Crazy, right? When Fla drew, I thought at the time: it will be historic! What a good time. Good to talk about football in the midst of all this madness”

TONI PLATO

“I was at Maracanã, in the stands. It was a game that the fans of Fluminense watched all of them standing up. The fans didn’t sit for even a second. It rained a lot at the beginning and I was more at the bottom, so I took the biggest storm. Everyone stood up, singing all the time, it was crazy. I remember that when Flamengo tied the game 2-2, I decided to sit down and took a picture of Assis celebrating my 1983 goal, it was a cutout of a newspaper autographed by him that I carried with me. Years later, Assis became a great friend of mine. I looked at the photo and started to say those prayers of fans, a lot of jokes. , “Wow”, when Aílton dribbles at Charles. Soon after, the crowd explodes and people fly at me shouting “Aílton scored the goal!”. I had spent the whole week with the certainty that Renato Gaucho would decide that game. When I got up in this celebration of goal and ol hei to the field, I saw that the whole team was in Aílton and Renato ran alone on the other hand making that gesture of silence with his finger to the Flamengo fans, who already shouted “It’s champion”. I started shouting “the goal was not Aílton’s, it was Renato’s!”. Everyone laughed at me and said “You didn’t even see it because you were sitting”. Aílton’s goal appeared on the scoreboard, but shortly thereafter came the correction showing that the goal was Renato’s. We didn’t see that belly until the next day. In short, I was sitting with the photo of Assis doing mandingo when Renato scored in the belly. ”

