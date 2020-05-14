LFans are the lifeblood of artists. They go out of their way to demonstrate their liking. They go to their concerts, they follow them on social networks and even engage in fierce fights to defend them, but some do not settle for this and go to the extreme of harassing them or even dare to cross the privacy limit, going to their houses. , which is truly chilling.

Billie Eilish, 18, is the most recent harassed. The famous singer had a rather unpleasant moment last Monday, when a young man appeared on the porch of his house asking if the young Grammy winner lived there.

His parents quickly reacted and explained to the young man that he had made a mistake at home. However, 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau did not give up in his attempt to get closer to the pop star, returning at night to prowl.

They immediately called the police, but while the agents arrived Rousseau remained waiting on the porch, despite being asked to leave several times.

According to the version of the singer and her family, Rousseau went to the house seven times in total, five of which did not wear the mask that the authorities require to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On the other two occasions, he did wear a mask, but he took it off to speak to security members.

This forced the singer to act legally and placed a restraining order on the young man, who must remain more than 182 meters from the singer and his parents and must stop any type of contact with them.

Madonna is another who has witnessed several acts of madness on the part of her fans. The interpreter of “La isla Bonita” in 1995 had to deal with the constant harassment of Robert Hoskins, a crazy fanatic who besieged her and threatened to cut her neck if she didn’t marry him. Hoskins was surprised when he tried to enter the singer’s house, luckily she was not in the residence, her manager called the police and Madonna’s bodyguards shot her, Robert was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Ariana Grande also suffered an unwanted experience when one of her fans entered her home last March. Fidel Henríquez arrived at Ariana’s house, chasing a parcel truck. When he arrived, he rang the bell several times, but no one answered.

He was detained by the police for trespassing and violence against the authorities. The young man left a backpack where notes were found expressing what the young man’s intentions were: he wanted to murder her.

The interpreter of “Dangerous Woman” filed a lawsuit and the individual may not be within 100 meters of her or her family or have any contact until 2025.

The mother of the American artist, Joan Grande, confessed in court that she is afraid for the life of both, assuring that she suffers emotional stress after what happened.

Taylor Swift has also been through dangerous situations with fans at least twice. Rihanna, Miley Cirys and Selena Gomez, among others, suffered similar events.

