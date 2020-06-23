‘Public mirror’ has reported on Tuesday, June 23, that a large number of celebrities related to the world of television and cinema have been swindled. The National Securities Market Commission is already working to block all income made, but for now the losses are millions. It was a bank in which they offered tax advantages, promised them up to 4% profitability and that they would never lose.

Nico Abad and Susanna Griso interview Gustavo, in ‘Espejo Público’

Nacho Abad has spoken to a famous television presenter who invested 40,000 euros, the CNMV blocked it and she called to ask for them to be returned, but they are told that they do not have liquidity. In addition to this lost amount, the collaborator adds that she advised her mother and friends to also invest thousands of euros and that they have also been scammed.

« You would be surprised with the names of the people affected », commented Abad, who implied that there are many well-known faces. In addition, he comments that the scam presenter with whom he has spoken has « the feeling that this is a pyramid scam », which means that with a new scam they could provide a small amount of money to the previous scam if he required it.

The scam, in the first person

Apart from a large number of celebrities, there are other anonymous who have also fallen into this trap, such as Gustavo who has recounted his experience in the Antena 3 program. He has lost 300,000 euros and explains that, when asking for money, « they said that there was no liquidity until they said that the money had volatilized ». They estimate that there are hundreds of affected people who have lost 100 million euros.

Susanna Griso, who could not believe what was happening, asked Gustavo if, before they were scammed, they named the celebrities who were in that bank as a promotion, something that the interviewee denied. Qrenta, Securities Agency, is investigating the case and claims to have managed to « block a million euros » and remember that « he has always achieved profitability for his clients ».