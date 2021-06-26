Famous telenovela protagonists were miraculously saved: they managed to get out alive during the collapse of the building in Miami



Rescuers continue to search for possible survivors of the landslide.

Through the Intagram account of El Gordo y la Flaca we learn that the actors Nicolás Vázquez and his wife Gimena Accardi have survived the horrifying collapse of a building in Miami Beach. Through Instagram, the actor, star of soap operas such as “Almost Angels” and “My Friends of Always” has thanked friends and family who have been watching over them, after seeing the sad news of the building in which they they lived.

According to the program hosted by Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan, the couple of actors are alive to a miracle. And it is because they were inside the building when it fell: “The Argentine actors Nicolás Vázquez and his wife Gimena Accardi are grateful to be alive since they were inside the building that collapsed in #MiamiBeach, the couple had returned from dinner around 2am and they managed to get out of the condominium, while it collapsed behind them ”.

For his part, Nicolas made use of his Instagram stories to report to his loved ones and followers to say: “Thanks to all the people who come to give a hand, thank you from the heart, we really have collapsed phones and our battery. We walk with what we are wearing thanking the universe for this miracle. We pray for the victims and their families. And we publicly thank the Argentine consulate Leandro Fernández Suárez (and his team) for being so human and giving us the first hug ”.

On the missing and missing

The search for survivors of the partial collapse of a beachfront residential building in Miami-Dade continued this Friday, as the death and missing figures rose to 4 and 159, respectively, amid the desperation of hundreds of people to know about yours, . explained.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Police Chiefs Freddy Ramírez and County Firefighters Ray Jadallah worked on Friday to convey hope where it is still possible to find people alive under the huge pile of rubble formed after the fall of an entire wing of the building.

In Champlain Towers, which the local media refer to as “ground zero”, the same term used when the 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, an intense activity was taking place today with the aim of searching for those who, most 24 hours after a still unexplained tragedy, they are still missing.

The number of missing people increased from 99 to 159 between Thursday and Friday, because we now have more precise information about the people who were inside Champlain Towers when at 01.30 local time (06.30 GMT) on Thursday the northeast wing the building collapsed in seconds.

That information comes from family and friends, who have gone to the family reunification center set up on Thursday a few blocks from the damaged building with photographs and even documents of people who are missing after the collapse.

According to television channels, DNA samples are being taken to facilitate identification if found. With cell phones in hand to display photos of their loved ones on the screen, these people talk to journalists, tell life stories of the disappeared and beg for them to appear.

