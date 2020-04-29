Do you want to give your looks a new look in a very simple way? Just add a colored belt! Ticiane Pinheiro and Patricia Poeta follow the proposal, which gives fashion air and even helps to accinture.

Patricia Poeta (Photo: @ patriciapoeta / Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

If you have volume in the abdominal region, take care. It draws attention exactly where you want to hide. Prefer thinner and more discreet models, and observe yourself well in the mirror.

Ticiane Pinheiro and Patricia Poeta (Photos: Instagram / Reproduction)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

It is also important to know that, if there is a lot of contrast between the color of the clothes and the accessory, it ends up creating a striking horizontal line, which flattens the silhouette. To circumvent the effect, it is worth combining with lengthening features, such as monochrome, vertical stripes and nude shoes. Get inspired:

Purple belt

The neutral colored dress gained a colorful touch with the purple belt marking the waist. Color is also present in the Ticiane Pinheiro.

# ficus1: Pieces in neutral colors (black, white, brown, navy blue, gray) make it easy to create combinations with more striking items. Be sure to have them in your wardrobe, so that it is versatile.

Colored belt

Patricia Poeta entered the fashion of tone on tone with a green look. The colored belt finished the production with an air of fashion, and one of its colors (coral) also appears in the sandal.

# ficus2: Close tones of the same color give an air of fashion and even help to lengthen the silhouette, because there is no horizontal cut in the silhouette very evident.

Blue belt

Ticiane Pinheiro used tonalism to compose a fashion look. Green and blue, the colors of the skirt and the belt, are similar (close to the color circle) and form a right combination.

# StaySad3: Tonalism, the new color block, proposes to create color blocks with less obvious mixtures, in soft or warm tones. You can use ton sur ton, analogous colors (blue and green or orange and red, for example) or complementary (pink and blue or yellow and violet).

Orange belt

Patricia Poeta drew attention with the combination of two warm colors: yellow and orange. What about?

# ficus4: Another case of similar colors (close to the chromatic circle) that fit well in a fashion way.

