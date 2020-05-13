DInce the Covid-19 coronavirus began to ravage the world, hundreds of thousands of people have died. Large and small nations shudder every day with the statistics, but when the celebrities of entertainment and art are part of them, the amazement and regret is felt with more force. Other recent deaths such as those of rocker Little Richard, other than by the Covid-19, have added to this trail of sadness in an area that is always distinguished by joy.

Musicians, artists, actors, actresses, personalities of fashion and communication, iconic figures of art, have seen a definitive goodbye, suffering from the Covid-19 and its complications; this time with the regret of not having the parting ritual they deserve, although they will be eternally immortal for their works, their music and their performances.

The coronavirus has caused a phenomenon of deaths in entertainment like never before. The first deaths of personalities of art were recorded last March when the world was paralyzed and the confinement began to take over the homes.

Perhaps for reasons of age, the jazz world has experienced irreparable losses from its virtuous performers. The complications generated by the covid -19 took Ellis Marsalis, Bucky Pizzarelli, Wallace Roney, Mike Longo and Manu Dibango in record time. Jazz lost several of its glories.

From Italy

The first news came from Italy, one of the first countries in Europe, where the virus began to wreak havoc on the older population.

On March 16, the death of the Italian singer-songwriter and composer of the genre, folk rock, Sergio Bassi, 69, was recorded. Three days later (March 19) in Paris, France, singer-songwriter Aurlus Mabele was the next victim of the coronavirus. The 66-year-old Congolese was known as the King of the Soukous and became very popular in Africa in the 1970s and 1980s.

The first victim of jazz was the 83-year-old American pianist, songwriter, and author Mike Longo. He began his career at age 15 in South Florida. He had a prolific production of music.

On Monday, March 23, the world shook with the death of the Italian actress, Lucía Bosé, mother of the famous singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé, who died in Segovia at the age of 89 from complications of pneumonia, the main cause of death of Covid-19.

Also on March 23, the coronavirus took its first figure of art in Ecuador, Wilson Villa (57 years old), an Ecuadorian composer and singer.

Shut up the saxophone

The music faded with the death of 86 year old Magnu Dibango. The Cameroonian saxophonist was the author of “Soul makossa”, one of the first world hits of African music.

American playwright, scriptwriter and screenwriter Terrence McNally (80 years old) also lost his life that day by Covid.

Ellis Marsalis

With the arrival of April the pandemic continued its course, taking the lives of the most vulnerable. The month began with the loss of Ellis Marsalis Jr. jazz pianist and American teacher. New Orleans Jazz Patriarch

In addition to being a musician and teacher, Ellis Marsalis was known to the music fan – and not just the jazz fan – especially for being the father of four children, out of a total of six, who have carved out a career in music.

That day jazz also lost guitarist the illustrious jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli at 94, with eight decades of a prominent artistic career. Power pop musician Adam Schlesinger, who participated in major music, film, theater and television projects, also died that day.

Andrew Jack

March said goodbye with the death of legendary American actor Andrew Jack, who participated in several films in the “Star Wars” saga, died at 76 in a London hospital from health complications after contracting the coronavirus.

In addition to playing the leader of the “Resistance,” Caulan Ematt, in the galactic saga, Jack was one of the leading vocal trainers in the film industry, where he taught and prepared character accents for productions such as “Lord of the Rings ”; “James Bond” with Pierce Brosnan; and several tapes of the Marvel franchise.

Luis Eduardo Aute

The singer-songwriter, painter, sculptor, poet and filmmaker Luis Eduardo Aute died at the age of 76 in the Madrid hospital. The author of “La Belleza” has been retired from the stage since he suffered a serious heart attack on August 8, 2016 that kept him in a coma for 48 days. The cause of his death from coronavirus was confirmed days later.

The following days, the American actor and pop artist Olan Montgomery died; Actress Lee Fierro and French director and actor Jean-Laurent Cochet. Actor Aller Garfield, who has appeared in more than 100 movies and television shows, was added to the list. He is known for playing nervous villains, corrupt businessmen, and politicians.

April continued her rosary of dire news. Thus it was learned of the deaths of John Prine, American country and folk singer-songwriter; Wynn Handman, American theater producer and acting teacher, Maurice Barrier, French actor and singer, and Tim Brooke-Taylor, British comedian and actor.

DEAD

Days of March.

The last days of March were marked by the disappearance of Joe Diffie, a country music star. Alan Merrill, American vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter,

April days.

Giuseppi Logan, an American jazz musician, also died; Arlene Saunders, American opera singer; Jacques Pellen, French jazz guitarist; Fred the Godson, DJ and American rapper; coronavirus; Óscar Chávez, Mexican singer-songwriter and actor.

Others more.

Sarah Maldoror, French filmmaker; Ann Sullivan, American entertainer; Henry Grimes, American bassist, violinist, and poet.

Litle Richard.

In these days of sadness, although it was not due to a coronavirus, the singer Little Richard, considered the rock and roll legend, also died, he died and at 87, his son reported.

+ Dominican cases

Five days after the quarantine began, Dominicans began to live in confinement and still did not specify what the pandemic would bring, added to the little truthful information that is handled on social networks. On the morning of Mars 24, collective fear seized the population when the health minister, Manuel Sánchez Cárdenas, confirmed the death of designer Jenny Polanco. That day there were 312 infected and 6 deceased, including her.

A week earlier Polanco (62 years old) announced that he had been infected with coronavirus, after returning from a trip to Spain.

On March 27, the typical merenguero Bartolo Alvarado, known as El Cieguito de Nagua, died in New York of complications from pneumonia. Later it became known that it had been caused by the coronavirus.

Also due to this disease, the sculptor José Ignacio Morales (El Artístico) died in April.

In addition, the Dominican art world suffered the loss, although not by coronavirus, of the painters Iván Tovar, Carlos Alberto Houellemont and Jorge Severino.

.