Famous quotes by Salvador Allende

Salvador Allende Gossens (1908-1973) was a Chilean doctor and politician who reached the presidency of Chile between November 4, 1970 and the day of his death, September 11, 1973. Paladín del “Chilean socialism”, gradually ascended in politics, being a deputy, health minister and later a senator, including the presidency of the upper house of Congress.

After standing for election four times, he finally in 1970 he obtained the first relative majority, which would lead him to become the first Marxist president in the world to achieve power through general elections by popular vote.

Allende was characterized by establishing a non-violent path towards a socialist state, championing projects such as the acceleration of agrarian reform or the nationalization of copper. Unfortunately, he was never able to finish his mandate since, on September 11, 1973, General Augusto Pinochet led a coup, where Allende, instead of surrendering to the enemy, he decided to kill himself defending his position.

We leave you with some of his most famous phrases:

“Being young and not being a revolutionary is even a biological contradiction.”

“History is ours and the peoples make it”

“Long live Chile! Long live the people! Long live the workers! “

“My predecessors, in six years, never named a worker at all, and now they want to make workers believe that companies should be their property. They tell them that they must own the copper, the coal, the saltpeter. How would the country go! “

“Placed in a historical transit, I will pay with my life loyalty to the people”

“A worker without a job, it does not matter whether he is or is not a Marxist, it does not matter whether he is or is not a Christian, it does not matter that he does not have a political ideology, he is a man who has the right to work and we must give it to him.”

“The people must not allow themselves to be devastated or riddled, but they cannot humble themselves either.”

“With the difficulties of those who walk in a Ford from the year 1920 and down a bad road, we go from tumble to tumble, but advancing, advancing.”

“Someday America will have a voice of the continent, a voice of a united people. A voice that will be respected and heard; because it will be the voice of peoples owners of their own destiny ”.

“These are my last words and I am certain that my sacrifice will not be in vain, I am certain that at least it will be a moral lesson that will punish felony, cowardice and treason.”