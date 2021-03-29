Famous quotes by Roald Dahl

Roald Dahl (1916-1990) was a British novelist and short story writer, famous as a writer for both children and adults, although his side of children’s literature is much better known. Many of his books became so popular that they eventually became commercially successful films like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Among his most popular books are the aforementioned Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, The witches, The magic finger or Stories of the unexpected, perhaps one of the best known by adult audiences in addition to children.

Dahl lost his father and sister almost at the same time, and his book “Boy” is a true reflection of the world in his childhood. His most award-winning story, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (said to be his best young adult novel), is also inspired by his childhood experiences.

As a curiosity, his first published work was “No brainer”, which was purchased by the Saturday Evening Post for a total of $ 1,000.

We leave you with some of his most famous quotes:

“If you plan to get anywhere in life, you have to read a lot of books”

“I want a sensitive and loving child, to whom I can trust my most precious secrets of candy making.” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (1964)

“An autobiography is a book that a person writes about his own life and is usually full of all kinds of boring details”

“He who does not believe in magic will never find it”

“Adults are creatures full of whims and secrets”

“The greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places”

“Sex is like sticking your finger in your nose: it’s great when you do it yourself, but it’s disgusting to watch others do it”

“It doesn’t matter what you are or look like, as long as someone loves you”

“There is enough chocolate to fill every bathtub in the entire country and every swimming pool too!” (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

“Everything in this room is edible. Even I am. But that would be cannibalism, dear children, and it is frowned upon in most societies. ”(Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

“Vampires are always men. And the same goes for goblins. And both are dangerous. But neither of them is half as dangerous as a real witch. “

“In the world there is nothing worse than sitting in front of a television. In fact, it would be highly recommended to completely suppress that abominable thing. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (1964)

“Do not forget that witches have magic in their fingers and a devilish power in their blood. They can make stones jump like frogs and tongues of fire to pass over the surface of the water. These magical powers are terrifying. Fortunately, today There are not a large number of witches in the world. But there are still enough to scare you. ” “The witches” (1983)