Famous people who have coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, basketball players, footballers, politicians …

(CNN Spanish) – The global spread of the coronavirus pandemic does not discriminate: several celebrities have already confirmed that they are infected with coronavirus.

Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba announced in a Twitter post on Monday, March 16, that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel fine, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been in isolation since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus, ”Elba wrote.

“Stay home folks and be pragmatic. I’ll keep you posted on how I’m doing. No panic ”.

Olga Kurylenko

A former Bond girl has announced that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Olga Kurylenko, who played Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, shared the news on Sunday, March 15, on her official Instagram account.

The Ukrainian-born star who went from being a model to appearing on television and in films such as Magic City and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, wrote that she is “locked up at home after testing positive for coronavirus.”

In fact, I have been ill for almost a week. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms, ”Kurylenko wrote in the caption showing a partial view through a window. “Take care of yourself and take this seriously!”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

One of the most beloved and solid couples in Hollywood confirmed that he has coronavirus on March 11. In an image posted on the social network, Hanks noted that the two were traveling in Australia when they were tested for the virus.

“Okay. What to do now? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We, the Hanks, will be examined, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. It’s not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach isn’t it? ”Shared the actor.

On March 12, Hanks shared another post with a smiling Wilson, thanking the care in Australia and confirming his isolation. “Remember, despite the events, there is no crying in baseball,” he concluded.

It emerged on March 16 that Hanks and Wilson left the hospital and are now in quarantine at their residence in Australia as they continue to recover from the new coronavirus, Hanks representative Leslee Dart told CNN in a statement.

Danna Garcia

Colombian actress Danna García, known for her role in the telenovela ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’, announced on her Instagram account that she contracted the coronavirus.

“I have coronavirus, but I have symptoms that I think are very positive,” the 42-year-old actress said in a video she posted on Monday. “I am in isolation.”

Kristofer Hivju

Actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane on “Game of Thrones,” announced in an Instagram post on Monday, March 16, that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hivju said he was experiencing “mild symptoms” of a cold, and that he and his family are self-isolating at their home in Norway.

View this post on Instagram Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:48 pm PDT

Kevin Durant

Basketball player Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Earlier Tuesday, the Nets announced that four of their players had tested positive for COVID-19 but did not release names.

According to Charania, Durant told The Athletic that he feels good and said: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine yourself. We are going to get over this. “

According to the team, all four Nets players are in quarantine with only one experiencing symptoms.

CNN Sports has reached out to Durant’s agent for comment.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert, a player for the NBA’s Utah Jazz, took to Instagram to thank people for their support after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He also apologized for his actions seen in a now-viral video of him days earlier deliberately tapping on microphones and tape recorders after a media session.

Gobert’s positive test came shortly before the Jazz were due to give notice against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The NBA postponed the game just before it started, and shortly after postponed the entire season.

Donovan Mitchell, Gobert’s teammate and All-Star matchmate this season, announced Thursday afternoon that he, too, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Criticism of NBA player for touching microphones 1:14

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a statement from Trudeau’s office.

She feels good and will remain isolated, according to the statement.

Trudeau has no symptoms but will be in isolation for 14 days, according to the statement. It is not being tested at this time.

Begoña Gomez

The Spanish government announced on Saturday, March 14, that the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a government statement.

The analyzes carried out in the last hours in Moncloa to the people closest to the president of the government have tested positive in the case of his wife, Doña Begoña Gómez. Both Mrs. Gómez and the president are doing well, both remain in La Moncloa and follow the prevention measures established by the health authorities at all times, ”the statement reads.

Fabio Wajngarten

This Thursday it was learned that Fabio Wajngarten, press secretary of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the coronavirus, so the president’s health is being monitored. Now the results of the analyzes are awaited, to know if Bolsonaro has the virus or not.

Bolsonaro’s assistant, with coronavirus 1:20

Daniele Rugani

Italian footballer Daniele Rugani, who plays for Juventus, based in the northern city of Turin, tested positive for coronavirus.

The club confirmed it this Wednesday.

“Juventus Football Club is activating all isolation procedures required by law,” the statement said, adding that the club is tracking how many people it was in contact with.

Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Juventus, who went with his family to Portugal to also be with his mother in Funchal. The mother of the Portuguese star suffered a stroke a few days ago.

Also playing with the “Vecchia Signora” are the Argentines Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuaín, the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur. In addition to the Brazilians Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro and Danilo.

Mikel Arteta

English Premier League Arsenal Football Club announced on Thursday that head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the statement, “All club staff who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in accordance with the Government’s health guidelines. We expect it to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the entire first team and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy, which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution. “

Arteta spoke about the diagnosis and said: “This is really disappointing, but I took the test after feeling bad. I’ll be back to work as soon as they allow me.

With information from CNN’s Megan Thomas and Chloe Melas