Famous people who died in May 2021

2021 is still a year marked by the pandemic. Although it seems that we already see the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the massive administration of vaccines around the world, they are still dark times in which many more are leaving than we would like.

In 2021 we have already said goodbye to various public figures from the world of science, letters, the screen, sports, music … Among them were William Thornton from NASA, the journalist Larry king, the American producer and screenwriter Walter Bernstein, Millie Hughes-Fulford, Canadian actor, medical researcher Christopher Plummer, Spanish actor and comedian Enrique (Quique) San Francisco, as well as Jorge Martínez Reverte, José Baselga, American neurobiologist Mary Jeanne Kreek, the Japanese physicist, professor, scientist and electronics engineer, Isamu Akasaki, Nobel Prize in Physics in 2014, the Italian skier Roland Thöni, the Australian-American astronaut Philip K. Chapman, the spanish economist Arcadi Oliveres i Boadella, the american lawyer Ramsey Clark, the prince and consort of the United Kingdom and the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip of Edinburgh, the American stock and financial investor, Bernard Madoff or the American astronaut and aviator Michael Collins, who was part of the team that carried out the historic mission of putting the first man on the Moon, although he never set foot on it.

These are the famous people who said goodbye in May 2021.