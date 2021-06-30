Famous people who died in June 2021

Throughout this 2021 we have had to say goodbye to many representative figures of society. These are the ones that have left us during the month of June 2021:

Apart from those mentioned in this gallery, this June the American actor has also died Stuart damon, known for his role in Hospital General; the American pianist of free jazz and contemporary jazz, Burton greeneAmerican singer, lead singer of the hard rock music group Skid Row, Johnny solinger (who died at 55 from liver failure), the Canadian professional wrestler and bodybuilder Melissa coates -that he died at the age of 50 for still unknown causes-; the Argentine sociologist and researcher Horacio González, the also Argentine writer and journalist, Juan Forn, the Spanish academic Enrique Bustamante Ramirez (who died at 72 years of age); the finnish writer Laila Hirvisaari (who died on June 16 at the age of 83 after leaving behind 34 novels and many other short stories and varied works); comic illustrator Tuono Pettinato; the Maltese writer, professor and philosopher Edward de Bono (who died at the age of 88 and recognized for having coined the term “lateral thinking”); Holocaust survivor and activist Edith moskovic; the austrian poetess Friederike Mayröcker; the Spanish researcher and writer Rafael Castillejo; or the American lawyer specialized in criminal defense F. Lee Bailey (who passed away at the age of 87).