Famous people who died in 2021

In 2020 we had to mourn many, too many losses. The coronavirus pandemic present practically throughout 2020 it only added to the list of famous people that they left us. Some too early. Last year they left us such prominent figures as: the American lawyer, commissioner of the NBA (National Basketball Association) David stern (who died on January 1, 2020 at the age of 77 due to a cerebral hemorrhage), the Infanta of Spain, Duchess of Badajoz and sister of King Juan Carlos I, Pilar of Bourbon (who passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 83 from colon cancer), the famous American basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe bryant (who passed away at age 41 on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash), the American mystery novel writer Mary Higgins Clark (who died on January 31, 2020), the American film actor and producer, Kirk douglas (who died on February 5, 2020 at the age of 103), the American physicist, space scientist and mathematician Katherine Johnson (who died on February 24, 2020 at the age of 101), the British-American theoretical physicist and mathematician Freeman Dyson (who passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 96), the Italian and Spanish actress and model, Lucia Bosé (who passed away on March 23 at the age of 89 from complications with COVID-19), the American pianist and singer, pioneer of rock and roll, Little richard (who died on May 9, 2020 at the age of 87 due to bone cancer), the singer of the Spanish group Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés (who died at age 53 on June 9, 2020 from colon cancer), the Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon (who died on June 19, 2020 at the age of 55), the Italian composer Ennio Morricone (who died on July 6, 2020 at the age of 91), the graphic humorist, comic book writer and cartoonist known as Quino (who died on September 30, 2020 at the age of 88) or the British actor and film producer, Sean Connery (who passed away on October 30, 2020 at age 90).

Every year we lose a great variety of characters from all fields, from the arts, letters, sciences, politics … and 2021 will be no different.

These are the famous people who said goodbye in 2021.