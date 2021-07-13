Famous people ask for humanitarian aid for Cuba

Several Cuban artists and other nationalities spoke out this weekend before the protests on the island due to the increase in cases of coronavirus and other demands. Under the #SOSCuba label, artists such as Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Olga Tañón, Romeo Santos, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Alexander Delgado, from the Gente de Zona duo, among others, raised their voices through their social networks to join the clamor of help from the Cuban people. This weekend, thousands of Cubans took to the streets to express their discontent at the worsening economic and health situation on the island, where the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, says that the United States trade sanctions have created misery economical.