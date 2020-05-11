© .

Barbara de Regil.

The show moms They know how to stay as young as their beautiful daughters, proof of this are the images that we are going to share with you where they could easily pass for their sisters.

1. Barbara de Regil and Mar Alexa

View this post on Instagram I learned that a mom in addition to being A mom and being in this world to guide, take care of and teach … She is also to be A PARTNER A best friend. Our moms will always be your most most most MOST loyal counselor, A being who loves you and real wants only YOUR HAPPINESS BUT what would happen if your mom, in addition to being this authority, that angel who takes care of you and teaches you … IS YOUR BEST FRIEND Mom + Daughter = BEST FRIEND FOR LIFE @ marderegil._ THAT DECIDED TO BE A post shared by Barbara De Regil (@barbaraderegil) on Feb 20, 2020 at 5:46 pm PST

The fitness actress and her daughter, Mar Alexa, are like two drops of water. The protagonist of Rosario Tijeras he had it very young, so now in the images he shares, he could well go through his older sister.

2. The Belindas

View this post on Instagram الحب @belindapop @lola_laureano A post shared by Belinda Schull (@ schull.belinda) on Nov 30, 2019 at 11:27 pm PST

Belinda Schull is the beautiful mom of the singer and on his social networks he boasts of being very young. On more than one occasion they have pointed out to him how good he looks at the side of his successful daughter.

3. Gloria Trevi and her mom

Trevi is another famous one with a young mom. Mrs Gloria Ruíz she looks as good as her daughter and next to her looks like her older sister.

4. Anahí and Mari

View this post on Instagram Mommy thanks for your unconditional love and your support always !!! I LOVE YOU!!!! A post shared by Anahi (@anahi) on Jul 16, 2015 at 9:18 pm PDT

Although the age difference is noticeable, the followers of the former RBD assure that Marichelo Portilla She is as beautiful as her daughter, because the appearance of Anahí it’s totally hers.

