Famous meme protagonist manages to sell her image for almost $ 500 thousand

Surely if we tell you or read about a girl named Zoe Roth, you probably don’t know who it is; However, the situation changes when we tell you that she is the protagonist of the famous meme called “Disaster Girl”.

Zoe was 5 years old when someone took her picture where he is seen in the foreground, smiling, while behind her a group of firefighters is seen trying to put out a serious fire that occurred in a house, which has left it in ruins.

The fire occurred in 2005 in a Raleigh, North Carolina neighborhood. It was Zoe’s own father who asked the girl to pose in front of the camera to send that image to a magazine called JPG, in order to participate in a contest called “Emotion Capture”, which was awarded.

But they never imagined, both the father and the daughter, that this would cause them to lose absolute control of said photo.

16 years later, Roth managed to recover for a time and thanks to a little-known resource the rights to his image to sell it for practically $ 500,000 dollars.

Today, Roth is 21 years old and studying at UNC Chapel Hill. A couple of days ago he had an ingenious idea: to auction the photo that was used as a meme as a “non-fungible token” (non-fungible token or NFT, for its acronym in English), after someone suggested such action through an email.

An NFT is defined as an “inimitable” asset in the digital world that can be bought and sold like any other type of property, but has no tangible form in itself. Those digital tokens can be explained as certificates of ownership of virtual or physical assets. Most are stored on the Ethereum blockchain, which is basically a digital ledger used for cryptocurrencies and its value is based or rate relative to its originality or rarity.

Roth managed to encode the image of the “Disaster Girl” meme as an NFT in which she is the owner of the copyright and every time someone buys it, she receives 10% of the total cost of sale. With this, you can control this image for the first time after 16 years of going viral.

Zoe decided to put the photo up for auction on the Fundation.app site, which lasted 24 hours and received more than 20 bids. The highest was for 180 units of Ether, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum, which at that moment was equivalent to $ 478,000 dollars.

Currently, the young woman works as a waitress in a restaurant in her city and hopes that this experiment will yield good economic results.

