Famous mangakas and members of related industries paid a mournful tribute to Kentaro Miura – Tomatazos

Kentaro miura he died on May 6 due to an acute aortic dissection. This was revealed on May 20. The mangaka was famous for having written and drawn the legendary Berserk manga for over 30 years. It is not risky to say that it is one of the most popular and influential works of this medium in recent decades. For many it defined what Dark Fantasy is, but also what a manga can do.

For this reason, the lives of many people in the industry changed with the publication of this work. It is not surprising that many celebrities from the medium and related industries went to social networks to pay a heartfelt tribute to this great artist who left us at 54 years of age (via Crunchyroll).

One of the most notorious comes from the teacher George morikawa, author of the Hajime no Ippo manga. Miura was an assistant to this author in his youth. For the same reason, this sudden death affected him in a personal way. The manga shared a personal anecdote along with a drawing of Miura from Takamura, the deuteragonist of Hajime no Ippo. Here is a condensed version of what he said:

Hajime no Ippo began to be published around the same time as Berserk. I was sure that an immensely popular manga had just started. This was the series that Kentaro believed himself capable of after improving his drawing skills and had started it with complete confidence. I was sure the world was going to be as amazed as I was. And it was. He used every part of his being to express his out-of-this-world drawing skills in each panel. I have nothing but respect for the energy he put into each chapter. Sorry, Kentaro-kun, I spoke without permission. Someday I’ll be there to read the last chapter.

写真 は 三浦 建 太郎 君 が 寄 稿 し て く れ た 鷹 村 で す。

今 か な り 感傷 的 に な っ て い ま す。

思 い 出 話 を さ せ て 下 さ い。

僕 が 初 め て の 週刊 連載 で ス タ ッ フ が 一 人 も い な く て 困 っ て い た ら 手 伝 い に き て く れ ま し た。

彼 が 18 で 僕 が 19 で す。

某 大学 の 芸 術 学部 の 学生 で 講義 明 け に ス ケ ッ チ ブ ッ ク を 片 手 に 来 て く れ ま し た。 pic.twitter.com/hT1JCWBTKu – 森川 ジ ョ ー ジ (@WANPOWANWAN) May 20, 2021

Umino girl, the author of Honey and Clover and March Comes In like a Lion also had something to say:

These last two weeks haven’t felt real. I’ve been looking at my desk and thinking about all the memories. It feels like we are chatting while drawing.

こ の ２ 週 間 ず っ と 現 実 感 が 無 く

ず っ と 机 に 向 か っ て い た の で す が

色 ん な 時間 が

次 々 に 思 い 出 さ れ

ず っ と お 絵 描 き し な が ら

一 緒 に お し ゃ べ り を し て い た よ う な 気 持 ち で す – 羽 海 野 チ カ 🍀11 / 30 ダ イ ア リ ー 発 売 (@CHICAUMINO) May 20, 2021

Hiro Mashima, the author of Fairy Tail and Edens Zero, revealed that he was a fan of the manga:

Berserk kept me young. Even at this age, I would go out with excitement to buy every volume when it came out. I am beyond myself for grief. I hope Miura-sensei rests in peace.

ベ ル セ ル ク は 現在 進行 形 の 青春 時代。 こ の 歳 に な っ て も 単 行 本 の 発 売 日 に ワ ク ワ ク し な が ら 買 い に 行 冥 祈。 悲 く て ま 状態 悲 し く て 放心 ま 祈 り り の。 ま お り り り – 真 島 ヒ ロ (@hiro_mashima) May 20, 2021

Makoto Yukimura, the author of Vinland Saga, took the opportunity to talk about his own health and promised that he would complete his manga:

I just found out about Kentaro Miura’s death. At the same time, my fans have been tweeting me about my health. Thank you. I will take care of my health and surely I will complete Vinland Saga. I am very shocked. I cannot put it into words.

I just learned about Kentaro Miura’s death. At the same time, my fans are tweeting about my health. Thank you very much. I will take care of my health and will surely complete the Vinland Saga series. I’m very shocked. I can’t put it into words. – 幸 村 誠 (@makotoyukimura) May 20, 2021

Atsushi Okubo, author of Soul Eater and Fire Force, revealed that he has been a fan of the author since young:

Berserk is loved by people of all generations, and to my friends and I, it was a gospel. Even a few days ago I did a marathon of reading all the volumes of the manga… When I was a student, I heard that Miura-sensei was going to Shibuya to an event, so all my friends and I went to see him. It’s too early, sensei!

広 い 世代 か ら 愛 さ れ, 僕 の 仲 間 達 の バ イ ブ ル だ っ た ベ ル セ ル ク. つ い こ の 前 も 全 巻 い っ き 読 み し て た ば か り だ っ た の に … 学生 の 時, 三浦 先生 が イ ベ ン ト で 渋 谷 に 来 る っ て ん で, 友 達と 急 い で 行 っ た の も つ い 最近 の よ う。 は や す ぎ ま す 先生！ – 大 久保 篤 (@Atsushi_Ohkubo) May 20, 2021

The famous ex-producer of Street fighter, Yoshinori Ono said the following:

Mr. Kentaro Miura is dead. He died at the young age of 54. I can’t look at the latest volume of Berserk. I am very sad and I have a feeling of emptiness. I pray that he can rest in peace.

Mr. Kentaro Miura passed away.

He passed away at the young age of 54.

I can’t watch the last volume of Berserk.

I’m very sad and feel a sense of emptiness.

I pray that I may rest in peace. https://t.co/VJpO8GVIU0 – Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) May 20, 2021

Lastly, Castlevania’s assistant director – 100% Netflix Adam Deats revealed that he was a huge influence on the series:

Kentaro Miura has died. I can’t express how important Berserk was to us as a source of inspiration for Castlevania. A quarter of our team took it as inspiration. It defined what dark fantasy is for us. I am broken. Rest in peace, Miura.

Kentaro Miura has passed away. I cannot express how important Berserk has been to us as a source of inspiration for Castlevania. A quarter of our team drew from it for inspiration. It defined what dark fantasy was for us. I’m crushed. RIP, Miura. https://t.co/3VyofOEX8O – Adam Deats (@AdamDeats) May 20, 2021

