Famous lawyer F. Lee Bailey died at the age of 87

15 minutes. Lawyer F. Lee Bailey, who defended former American football player OJ Simpson, among other media cases, died this Thursday at the age of 87 in an Atlanta hospital, according to relatives cited by US media.

The cause of death was not disclosed, although in the last months of his life he faced several health problems.

For more than four decades, F. Lee Bailey built a reputation as a media lawyer, advocate for celebrities and infamous as well.

No guilt

His biggest success was the not guilty verdict he helped achieve for OJ Simpson, who was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

In an interview decades ago OJ Simpson said that F. Lee Bailey was the most valuable member of his defense team, which also included Robert Kardashian. “I have lost a great. F. Lee Bailey, I’m going to miss you,” said the former soccer player on Twitter when he learned that his lawyer died.

Not all were successes for F. Lee Bailey, who also defended Patricia Hearst for her involvement in several robberies during her kidnapping by the armed group Symbionne Liberation Army.

Ineffective defense

Hearst was sentenced to 35 years in prison and blamed Bailey for having exercised an “ineffective defense”, although she served just over three years because former President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence and decades later former President Bill Clinton pardoned her.

Bailey also defended Albert DeSalvo, who admitted to being the “Boston Strangler” responsible for the murder of 13 women in Massachusetts.

The deceased today was married four times and divorced three times. In 1999 he was widowed by his fourth and last wife.