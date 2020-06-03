Famous Glee Actress Supports Protests While Accused of Being Racist | Instagram Special

The famous Glee actress; Read Michelle published through their social networks to be a person who fully supports the protests against racism in United States. However, one of the comments to his publication surprised users on social networks, because a former partner in the cast; Samantha Ware He accused her of being a person who discriminated against her with micro-attacks.

In addition to that some companions of the main cast of the Glee series like Amber Riley (Mercedes in the series) and Alex Newll (Unique) reacted on social networks to the comment of Samantha Ware With GIFs or indirect comments supporting Samantha’s comment.

It should be remembered that due to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, the actress Read Michelle asked through social networks that justice be done because it was not an isolated accident and He simply asked that these types of situations of discrimination should end.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD … https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA – SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware)

June 2, 2020

While Samantha He responded with the following: “Remember when you told everyone to shit ** s in my wig, if the opportunity presented itself. Among other traumatic micro assaults that made me wonder if it was really a good idea to continue working in Hollywood. “

Definitely, Samantha Ware She has been one of the many personalities that works in the media that has raised her voice in favor of the protests and has been very active on social networks, sharing information and messages in favor of the movement that has arisen in the United States.

However, it is not the only time that the actress Read Michelle I have been accused of being a person with a bad character and a diva attitude. Because other actresses like Hailee Steinfeld revealed that in 2011 he had an unpleasant approach to the actress, by approaching and only asking for an autograph, however, Read and his bodyguard denied it.

Visit our YouTube channel

.