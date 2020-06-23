Famous dogs of the cinema that filled us with tears | Instagram

The movies of dogs They are the favorites of the majority but also the most emotional and we will let you know which are the most famous in the film industry and those who stole more than a tear from us.

In the movies they always put cute puppies as an emotional part of the story that of course gives animal lovers more than a smile and even tears.

On several occasions people have pointed out that if a dog appears in a movie it is a extra point for her.

However there is a question that has arisen for a long time, how dogs attract more attention than cats in the cinema.

Here’s the reason: the dogs they learn much easier certain tricks and orders of obedience since they live in packs and follow a leader, while cats do not, if he does not obey you it is not because he does not understand, but because he does not feel like doing what you say.

Now we will show you a list of dogs that turned out to be very famous in the world of cinema.

Cook (Pancho)

He was a jack russell terrier who managed to become famous thanks to the announcements of The Primitive in which he became a millionaire and gave himself a great life, just as Pepe did in Los Serrano, Valentín in the series Aqui no hay hay viva and Camilo in La que se avecina, but as if that were not enough, he also had his own film: Pancho, the millionaire dog.

White Fang

Is a wild wolf who befriends a boy who lives in harsh Alaska and whose mission is to find his failed father’s gold mine. The film is an adaptation with the Disney label of Jack London’s novel.

Hachiko

It was an Akita Inu that lived in Japan in the 1920s and it was the pet of a professor at the University of Tokyo named Eisaburo Ueno who lived near Shibuya. The dog’s devotion to his human was so great that he came to meet him at the station every day when he returned from work, but the teacher suffered a stroke in one of his classes.

Lassie

She was a collie who became popular in the 1940s thanks to her starring role in the movie. Lassie eats home, in which he participated with Elizabeth Taylor. The first Lassie was a dog named Pal who failed at 6 years of age and the rest of the dogs that gave birth to Lassie belong to the Pal family tree.

Beethoven

He is a Saint Bernard who was stolen from a pet store when I was a puppy. The dog manages to escape from its captor and ends up at the Newton family home, who finally adopts him as one more member.

Buddy

It is a golden retriever that manages to escape from its cruel owner and ends up as the Josh boy’s pet. Buddy has a Special gift which is to play basketball.

Uggie

It was the jack russell terrier that came out in The Artist along with Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo. In the silent movie, he did so well as the protagonist’s pet that you can easily see the great feeling that arose between them.

For this film, he received the palm dog award at Cannes in 2011 and its footprints are in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Ghost

Is he Jon Snow’s partner in the Game of Thrones series, who is a copy of the northern inuit breed, not yet recognized by the FCI.

Frank

It is the dog that appears in the movies of Men in black along with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, a alien who lives on our planet disguised as a dog who works as an informant for this secret organization.

Einstein

It’s the scientist’s dog Doc Back to the Future, although initially this would be a chimpanzee, but the idea was discarded because it was said that this animal did not work well in the cinema.

Milo

He is a jack russell named Milo, in the movie The Mask, which is the pet of the character played by Jim Carrey.