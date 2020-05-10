David Bisbal had kept his best secret for four months: a baby on the way. Spanish singer Rosanna Zanetti are expecting their second child in common, they announced this Sunday from their home in Spain, where they are quarantined for the coronavirus.

“I am in love with my family and we are very happy that it continues to grow. 4 months ago we received the best news, baby on the way !!!! Soon we will be 5”, he published on Instagram along with a family photo.

In the image Rosanna shows a growing belly, while Matteo, their first child in common, and Ella, the daughter that Bisbal had with his ex-wife Elena Tablada.

Bisbal, 40, and the Venezuelan model, 31, married on July 2, 2018, ending the singleness of the interpreter of “Dígale” and after a conflictive relationship with Elena Tablada, with whom he began his media love affairs in 2005, quje ended five years later, bearing the fruit of Ella, who was born that year, and has remained in the crossfire between her parents.

The news that Rosanna is expecting another son is released two weeks after Bisbal’s ex, Elena, announced the birth of Camila, the daughter of her current marriage to businessman Javier Ungría.

At the beginning of April Bisbal released his new song “Si tú tú quieres”, duet with his compatriot Aitana, amid the confinement by the ravages in Spain of the Covid-19.

Bisbal is at home in Spain, where he has spent several weeks with Zanetti, Ella and their son, Matteo, who turned one year old already.

“We are all together and it is wonderful,” said Bisbal, who assured that he has been calm during his days at home.

“We have shared the responsibilities with the children,” he revealed, saying that he has ensured that his girl does her homework and is well.

“I have also done a lot of exercise, which is something you cannot do very intensely when you are on tour,” he explained.

+ The painting

In addition, he has ordered photos and videos, but his greatest joy is having the time to develop his painting.

“I have been painting a lot. Every day or every other day I have done something. In fact, the painting that appears in the video is mine. I finished it and hung it at home,” he said, referring to a multicolored work that comes out to his backs on ‘If you want it “.

Although the uncertainty about what is coming distresses him a bit, Bisbal stressed that he has focused on the positive and is clear that the true sacrifice is being made by those who are on the street.

“In my family there are police officers, health workers. They are on the street, like many other people, who have not been able to be with their family. I know I am very lucky,” he said.

