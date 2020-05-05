Rachel Valdés, the new love of Alejandro Sanz, is a Cuban plastic artist of an exotic beauty, with her dark skin and light eyes and who keeps the Spanish singer settled in a relationship that takes body and soul during the quarantine of the coronavirus.

Although both are very reserved with their relationship, the two have not been able to escape from the press and their rumors of an affair, so they had no choice but to confirm it after attending on hook last November 15 at the Latin Grammy gala .

Alejandro Sanz ended his relationship last summer with his partner, Raquel Perera, with whom he has two children. Both married in 2012, but at the end of 2018 this relationship began in a stage of crisis that they could not overcome.

In July 2019, the interpreter of “Amiga mía” confirmed the breakup of their relationship through a very emotional message on Instagram.

Within a few days rumors began to emerge of the new love of the Spanish singer. That favorite person was Rachel Valdés, a stranger to the singer’s fans, but not in the international artistic environment, since she is a renowned Cuban plastic artist.

After spending six months in anonymity, Rachel agreed to speak to various magazines about their relationship and how love developed between the two lovebirds.

+ The beginnings

“I met him a while ago through some friends in Miami. He is great as a person and as an artist, he is empathetic and humble. And very noble,” the Cuban woman told Vanity Fair magazine.

Despite being the girlfriend of a famous singer, Rachel has her feet on the ground and does not think it is something that big.

“I try to stay mentally organized. I have my lifelong friends, my people and I am very natural. You notice that there are people who ask from time to time or come closer to you, but it is not a big deal. It is something that has to do with my relationship, but I’m still the same. I don’t want anything to change me, “said the plastic artist.

Rachel was born in Havana, Cuba, and she is quite recognized for her work in contemporary painting} since her graduation in 2010 from the San Alejandro Academy. The young woman, who lives between Barcelona, ​​Havana and New York, has exhibited in Times Square and the Havana Art Biennial.

Valdés creates structures and pieces that seek to represent universal elements with existentialist and very modern details, indicates a publication in Vanity Fair magazine. And he adds: his works in two and three dimensions are characterized by being large-scale installations.

The art It is something that this couple is passionate about and one of the reasons why they fell for each other. The painter has accompanied him to all the singer’s concerts and confessed that his favorite song is “When nobody sees me”.

He also admires Sanz’s capacity for “the ability to transmit something so strong, like a good song. It is difficult for me to paint in a relaxed way because it is my profession. I am not so bohemian. I like to organize myself well, to have things organized. .. But Alejandro seems to me a good painter. I think he doesn’t even know that I think this about him “, expressed Valdés.

Things between the two are going from strength to strength, although since they have been together Valdés has lived between Madrid, Havana and Miami, a somewhat hectic lifestyle, but one that he has been able to endure until now.

In one of those romantic moments in front of the public, the singer-songwriter of “Corazón Partió” commented on a nice message in a post from his beloved, revealing how in love he is.

“The artists do not explain themselves. The artists explode in your face and roll you up like waves. And that’s you. An explosion of creative truth and committed to art that some will take to understand only because there are those who, when walking, look at the ground so as not to trip over their own shadow. I am so proud of the artist that you are that even being beautiful in the photos I feel that they lose the very essence of what your work means. Congratulations for who you are and that they prepare to meet you ”, Sanz wrote in the Instagram post and this drove his followers crazy.

Currently they are confined together in Madrid and she shares some photos with emotional phrases that reveal how romantic and deep they are between the two.

Rachel traveled to the capital in late February to present her artistic work at “Arco” at the International Contemporary Art Fair and here she stayed, Hola magazine reported.

This week they were in the news again after the Cuban shared an image in which she appears alongside the three Latin Grammy awards won by Sanz along with a confession post: “You know what I mean, don’t you? Butterflies having fun, you know”. And he extracts them from the song “Feeling Good” (making it clear that he feels good).

Some words that respond to the lyrics of the song Feeling Good and that summarize the good moment that it is going through on a sentimental level.

.