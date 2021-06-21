Famous cat names – Snowball

You’re looking for a name for your new cat and you want a catchy one that might remind you of your favorite movie or that people will recognize when you name it. We have started to remember and have found a lot of famous cats that are sure to inspire you when it comes to choosing the perfect name for your new pet. Try to choose one according to their personality or their physical appearance, and remember: names that are too long or cumbersome to pronounce can confuse your cat, it is better to something short and easy to remember. Also, do not choose names with negative connotations or that could be made fun of: they also have their feelings!