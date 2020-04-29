Famous Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan loses his life at age 53 | AP

He has lost his life Irrfan Khan, A veteran actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s best-known exports to Hollywood; at 53 years of age.

He played the police inspector in “Slumdog Millionaire” and the park executive Masrani in “Jurassic World” I am also part of “The Amazing Spider-Man ” and in the adventure fantasy “Life of Pi”.

Khan lost his life on Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn)

April 29, 2020

Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who approached him, a statement from the actor’s team said.

The celebrity made his screen debut in the 1988 Oscar-nominated drama “Salaam Bombay!”, A Story of the Street Children of Mumbai. He subsequently worked with directors Mira Nair, Wes Anderson and Ang Lee.

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn – Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed)

April 29, 2020

In 2018 Khan was diagnosed with a Cancer Rare neuroendocrine and underwent months of treatment in the UK.

I am confident, I have given up, he shared on a heartfelt note after breaking the news of his battle with cancer.

The celebrity won several film awards in India, including the National Indian Film Award 2012 Best Actor for his performance in “Paan Singh Tomar”, a compelling story of a seven-time national champion athlete who left the Indian Armed Forces to rule the Chambal Ravines in Central India.

Irrfan Khan received an Independent Spirit Award for his supporting actor in 2006 for the Indian-American drama “The Namesake” and an Audience Choice Award at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival for his role in the Indian romantic drama “The Lunchbox” .

He also starred in the “Haider” inspired by Hamlet, a Bollywood film set in the militarized Kashmir of the Himalayas.

The tributes came from Bollywood, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, who said Khan was an “incredible talent” and “a prolific contributor to the world of cinema.”

Once in a generation there is colossal talent that transcends borders. Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors I know whose mastery of the art was a lesson for us all. He was easily head and shoulders above the rest and will be sorely missed. May his soul RIP.

#IrrfanKhan – Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat)

April 29, 2020

Khan left us too soon, Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that “Khan’s disappearance is a loss to the world of cinema and theater.”

I have seen life from a completely different angle. You sit and see the other side and that’s fascinating. I am engaged on a journey, Khan said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2018.

Khan’s latest Bollywood movie, “Angrezi Medium,” a sequel to one of his biggest hits, “Hindi Medium” (2017), was released before India went into a blockade in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and his children, Babil and Ayan.

.